Funding OK'd for 9 Saratoga Springs projects

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Council voted Wednesday to allocate $96,000 to nine projects submitted through the Participatory Budgeting Initiative, led by Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi. The funding was approved unanimously.

Participatory budgeting is widely used in the United States, including New York City, Chicago, Cambridge, and Greensboro. While elements vary by municipality, participatory budgeting is a way to engage communities and promote small-scale projects that improve public life.

In Saratoga Springs, the process encourages members of the local community to participate in the city’s budget process by voting to spend a portion, 0.25%, of the city’s total budget. The committee received a total of 20 submissions from groups and individuals for cycle one; with proposed projects ranging from small-scale community events to larger infrastructure projects throughout the city.

There were a total of nine projects on the ballot and the public vote took place from December 3 to December 11. For the City of Saratoga Springs, the final step was the City Council’s decision.

Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi is pleased that the City Council has agreed to the recommendation of the Participatory Budgeting Committee. “Each project will add value to our city and community,” said Sanghvi. “This was a pilot project and in the new year the committee will meet to find out what we have learned, what needs to be adjusted, and we hope to get even more public interest and proposals for the next cycle.”

Committee Chair, Mary Estelle Ryckman, reiterated similar enthusiasm for the outcome. “This is a great new process to encourage participation from our residents,” she said. “We look forward to working with the city to continue implementation. I would like to note that not only did the typically socially active residents aged 55-75 vote, but we also let 18-34 year olds I am eager to get even more residents involved in next year’s round of participatory budgeting.”