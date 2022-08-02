FUNDAMENTALS OF FINTECH APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT

In recent years, fintech app development has moved from something niche to a trend. Large financial organizations are not only closely watching the development of these technologies, but they are also implementing them in their business. And if you are also interested in this market, we will tell you about the peculiarities of fintech development.

Advantages of FinTech applications

For Business:

FinTech applications are revolutionizing the world of business by making it easier and faster to complete transactions. FinTech applications can help businesses manage their finances, process payments, and make money transfers. Additionally, FinTech applications can help businesses reduce costs and automate processes. By using FinTech applications, businesses can improve their efficiency and competitiveness.

For users:

FinTech applications offer a number of advantages to users. Perhaps the most obvious advantage is that FinTech applications are often much faster and easier to use than traditional financial services applications. They also provide more transparency and convenience, as well as a wider range of features. Additionally, FinTech applications are typically more affordable than traditional financial services applications. In addition, automatic payments for communal services, subscriptions to YouTube, Netflix, etc. make life much easier.

Types of fintech applications

As mentioned, expense accounting apps give you the ability to keep track of your expenses. They give you the ability to analyze your habits and expenses, and save and deposit money.

Investment apps

Investment apps give you the ability to monitor fluctuations in the markets, monitor the value of stocks, futures, currencies, and cryptocurrencies. In addition, all operations with their purchase/sale require only a phone and a few minutes.

Tax Filing and Management Apps

Filing taxes is a daunting task for individuals and businesses alike. The advent of fintech has brought about a number of tax filing and management apps to make the process easier. While some people may be hesitant to use technology to deal with something as important as taxes, these apps can save time and money.

Transfer and payment-enabled apps

Transfer and payment-enabled apps allow users to manage finances more extensively. Such mobile applications support payments in both traditional currencies as well as for cryptocurrencies. Customers can assess the risks of each transaction through machine learning. Besides, it is possible to automate any money transfer or distribute it across several accounts.

Main stages of fintech application development

Choosing a niche

Before you plunge into application development, it is better to think carefully about the niche you want to occupy. Moreover, if you are outsourcing the development, your outsourcing fintech team needs to know not only the requirements specification but also the purpose of the final product. With an understanding of the purpose of the product and its niche in the market, experienced developers will determine the priority functions and help you set them up correctly.

Market intelligence

The development of your product should first of all be based on the analysis of your target audience. It is important to know your capabilities, market occupancy, as well as advantages and disadvantages of competitors.

Prototyping

A quality product should go through a prototyping phase to ensure both technical stability and the absence of vulnerabilities, as well as a good UX/UI.

Drawing design elements

At this stage, designers render the application interface elements according to the approved visual style. In addition, we ensure that the navigation within the app itself is convenient and simple.

Programming

After choosing the technology stack and developing a graphical prototype, you can now proceed to the development of the application backend. Experienced developers can give you good ideas and practices. However, it is very important to pass to the development stage having a well-defined requirements specification.