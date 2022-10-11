Fumio Kishida backs Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy despite yen plunge

Fumio Kishida has expressed support for the Bank of Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy, despite the yen’s decline to its lowest level in real terms since the 1970s.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Japan’s prime minister said the central bank must maintain its policy until wages rise, and urged companies that keep prices to raise wages as well.

Kishida said he would “continue to work closely” with Haruhiko Kuroda, ruling out speculation that he would end the BoJ governor’s term prematurely or exert political pressure to end negative interest rates.

“At this point, I’m not thinking of cutting his term short,” Kishida said, referring to Kuroda’s 10-year term as governor of the BoJ, which ends next spring. “I will look ahead to the expected economic conditions from April next year in my deliberations on choosing the right person for the job.”

As a sign of how sharply Japan’s economic challenges contrast with those in other advanced economies struggling to protect the public from runaway inflation, Kishida said the country needs wage increases rather than wage moderation.

The government will prepare measures to help companies raise salaries, even if they pass on rising input costs, Kishida said. His comments came amid mounting public concern over the rise in the cost of living and a sharp decline in the prime minister’s popularity.

“By passing on rising prices, we hope that companies will have some leeway to increase wages,” he said. “In the past, wage increases were seen as a cost factor, but in the future, companies must invest in people for the economy and to grow companies themselves.”

The BoJ’s policy stance, which has helped push the yen to a 24-year low against the dollar, will be offset by government measures to fight inflation and take advantage of the weak yen to boost exports and economic growth. to stimulate tourism.

The Prime Minister’s comments followed a volatile period for the yen and mounting speculation that after nearly a decade of unwavering commitment to its ultra-accommodative policies, global turmoil could eventually force the BoJ to blink.

Shortly before Kishida spoke to the FT, the yen fell to ¥145.60 against the dollar and to within ¥0.30 of the level where the Japanese authorities intervened last month. Such efforts to strengthen the yen, which have cost $20 billion, will have little effect as long as the interest rate differential between Japan and the US widens, analysts warned.

Japan has faced the same pressures as the US and Europe from the surge in global energy and food prices. But headline inflation remains relatively low at 3 percent, as there has been almost no transfer of price increases to higher wages. The increase in energy prices was also partially offset by long-term contracts for Japan’s large liquefied natural gas imports.

The BoJ has argued that underlying consumer demand in the Japanese economy is weak and has forecast inflation to fall below 2 percent in the next fiscal year.

Businesses, especially the small and medium-sized businesses that employ 70 percent of the workforce, struggle to pass on higher costs to consumers, putting pressure on profits and making it more difficult for them to raise wages.

After decades of ongoing deflation, economists said Japan could be on the cusp of a historic transition as the global energy crisis forces companies to raise the prices of their products, creating pressures that push workers to demand wage increases.

“It’s difficult to put a figure on what level of inflation is appropriate,” Kishida said. “But I strongly feel that we would not be able to maintain a sustainable economy or protect people’s livelihoods without seeing an increase in wages commensurate with price increases.”