Full moon on December 7 star sign: Astrologer’s urgent warning for December revealed

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Spontaneous ideas and statements can fly out of your quick mouth… so watch what you say now.

Ideas and words can spread like a forest fire, so make sure it’s the kind of forest fire that does good! Siblings, cousins, distant relatives or neighbors may be involved.

Your emotions can also color things like study, projects, planning, and marketing. This can be a good thing because you can come across as authentic and sincere. You probably appreciate people who listen to you and who have the same inclination.

Mars and the moon are close by, so you can use your intuition to come out on top this month if you’re careful about how you use your considerable energy.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): The Moon in Gemini brings forth communication and ideas about your finances. You may be inclined to view money matters from a strictly logical point of view or you may take an overly emotional point of view.

Balance is important here – you need both comfort and logic. There is a potential tendency to cling too tightly to past beliefs when thinking about your financial situation.

How does this serve you? Is it time to let go of everything that doesn’t elevate you to where you belong? While you like to stay at ease, change sometimes requires you to enter a new platform… you can do this with stability if you open your mind and your heart together.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): How you present yourself to the larger world may change this month. You may become more ‘out there’ in your appearance or in your language.

Maybe you have something important to say and it’s time to get your message out. You will feel better if you do. People will be able to empathize with what you say, and you may feel more sympathetic to their situation now, too.

You’ll probably “wear your heart on your sleeve,” which is a refreshing change in this sometimes fake world. Since the full moon is in your sign of beautiful Gemini, this can be quite impactful with important consequences.

Your communication produces results, so it’s best to think before you put your mouth into gear.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Dear Compassionate Cancer, maybe you need some time to yourself this month, it’s called ‘me time’.

Self-reflection can serve you well as you figure out what you want to do for the next cycle. All of these emotions confused with logic can be a bit of a burden at times, so avoiding life’s distractions, devices, and deviations will help.

Pay attention to your dreams and the little brain flashes you may receive during the day – these are messages waiting to be decoded. You may also now feel more sympathy for others, especially those who are in the hospital or some type of facility, such as a parent in aged care.

Soon you will burst into the world again.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): You could make new friends this month or strengthen your existing relationships in some way.

It’s time for fun, networking and forming connections that will help you in all kinds of ways. Many brilliant ideas come to you from others and communication is likely to be lively and encouraging, especially with those engaged in intellectual pursuits.

Venus might also want you to eat sweet things, especially when you’re flitting about town, so stop this and overeating in general. Some relationships can also be quite tense… beware, your mouth has no will of its own, which can lead to further frustration.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): A plethora of communication and ideas about your reputation and career are offered. You are likely to gain a higher public profile, or be known for the work you do.

Emotions at work may be visible, but this could be a good thing… people realize that you are sincere and you could gain respect as a result. Interactions with a parent can be more emotional, so try to find a balance here with some logic.

You would be better off working with the general public now, so it’s a good time to raise your public profile or profession through promotions or marketing. Mars gives you energy to channel into various projects, but beware of arguments and irritability.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Past trips may be in your mind and may influence you to travel again. Maybe you are planning a trip.

You may also pick up old beliefs and interests that you thought had died some time ago. Go with the flow, there is still a lot to learn and inspire there and the past can serve you to broaden your horizons.

Languages, study or spirituality can also feature strongly in this cycle. You may also be more interested in faraway places or people who are very different from you, especially if they come from a foreign background.

If you can’t travel soon, go to a foreign restaurant and change your routine a bit to add some extra excitement to your life. You can now be enlivened and rejuvenated.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): Deep emotions are calling you now, go slow and you will probably find that it is okay to feel what you are feeling.

There will likely be some emotional conversations about shared finances or other assets, such as taxes, loans, or pensions.

Intimacy can be affected in the same way, but these are topics that need to be brought out. While your trust may have taken a hit in the past, you may find it liberating to divulge some secrets or dirty linens to trusted confidants.

Choose them wisely. Mars isn’t very friendly at this point and could push you to achieve more by adding impatience or frustration to the mix. Take a deep breath and practice peace now.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): The full moon is at work in your committed relationships and women can play a strong role too. You probably need some time to think about how your relationships work and whether they meet your needs.

There may also be discussions about this and maybe some new ideas on how they might work in the future. It’s okay to change the rules between you and your partner. It’s also okay to get emotional about these changes, just add some logic at the right points.

Maybe think about your independence, which doesn’t necessarily mean the end of a relationship, but rather the start of a new kind of relationship that is satisfying for both of you.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Your daily routines can now be brought to your attention. Maybe you’re thinking about how to improve your health or well-being and decide it’s time to rid yourself of some useless habits that will eventually bring you into a rut.

Or work can drag you down and it’s time for a change? Take some time for some self-reflection and inner communication to find out what you can do to bring vitality or extra energy back into your daily life.

Women may be able to help now, or the tables are turned and you are helping them in some way.

Let your feelings fuel your desire for change, for they are not your enemy – they can help you through any dissonance you may encounter right now.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Wow what a creative time this can be for you.

You can draw on your ingenious subconscious energy to make your life the way you want it in all kinds of ways. Maybe you’re in the mood for romance or more fun?

What about creative problem solving? You can do that! Free time and fun… no problem… I’ll take two! Get in touch with the subconscious forces that drive you around in the vehicle that is your body. Inner conversations with different parts of yourself can help you bring joy, laughter and love to enliven your life.

You could also live closer to the child’s world, whether through actual children or your own inner child that needs to be heard.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your family and/or home may be firmly on your agenda this cycle. There will undoubtedly be a lot of communication with family, perhaps regarding the home situation.

You may decide to change something big in your home and with brilliant ideas coming up, why not? Buying or selling can also occur. For some, this can be a challenge in making decisions, as emotional ties to the past can be difficult to let go.

For others, it may be childhood beliefs that hold them back in some way. As an adult, it’s okay to let go of beliefs that no longer serve your highest good. The power of women is also strong, and your mother may play a role in your belief systems.

