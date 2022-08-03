Full House star Jodie Sweetin unloads her luggage as she returns home after wedding in Malibu

Full House star Jodie Sweetin was spotted this week enjoying the start of the honeymoon after her weekend wedding.

Jodie, 40, walked down the aisle Saturday at a private residence in Malibu, California, and married her fourth husband, Mescal Wasilewski, a clinical social worker.

She looked casual in a white off-the-shoulder sweater and a pair of Daisy Dukes as she unloaded her car on Tuesday.

New Chapter: Full House star Jodie Sweetin was spotted this week enjoying the start of the honeymoon after her weekend wedding

The sitcom actress swept her blonde hair into a bun and warded off the California rays with sleek sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her new husband was spotted walking the same day with the couple’s dog, Isela, whom they adopted a few years ago.

Jodie’s star-studded guest list at her wedding included her Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

Their beloved costar Bob Saget tragically passed away at the age of 65 in January, less than two weeks before Mescal proposed to Jodie.

Sadie, Sadie: Jodie, 40, went down the aisle on Saturday at a private residence in Malibu and married her fourth husband Mescal Wasilewski, a clinical social worker

“The past two weeks have been a reminder of how fleeting it all is,” Jodie noted on Instagram at the time as she ushered in her 40th birthday. “The deep heartache of losing someone you love, to the joy of being engaged, and the deep self-reflection of those big round decade birthdays.”

Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo attended Jodie’s wedding last weekend and has since said on Instagram, “I know Bob was by my side.”

Jodie walked down the aisle last Saturday with her daughters Zoie (14) and Beatrix (11) from two of her previous marriages.

She was decked out in a Lili Bridals dress and her wedding ring was a 1/3 carat diamond contour piece from Neil Lane.

Meanwhile: Her new husband was spotted out for a walk the same day with the couple’s dog, Isela, whom they adopted a few years ago

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life throws at me. And I couldn’t be more grateful,” Jodie gushed to People from her last marriage.

Wanting to avoid a “picky” reception, she explained: “The look is very organic and natural. It’s all about good food and good friends – and twinkling lights!’

Jodie and Mescal first met through friends in 2017, when they attended a concert in Brooklyn for the first time.

Three years later, on the occasion of their anniversary, she wrote to him on Instagram: “You and I created the kind of love I thought didn’t exist.”

Long-lasting Loves: Jodie and Mescal first met through friends in 2017, when they attended a concert in Brooklyn for the first time; in the photo last November

Jodie greeted him as ‘Kind, honest, gentle, vulnerable, full of adventures and has no expectations of perfection. We’re just going to BE together. I couldn’t love you anymore.’

Despite living on opposite coasts, they managed to keep their romance working long-distance for years until he moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

Her previous husbands were police officer Shaun Holguin, showbiz transportation coordinator Cody Herpin, and actor Morty Coyle.

In addition to her three divorces, her turbulent personal life after Full House included addictions to drugs and alcohol, before going sober in 2008.