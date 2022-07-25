Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is canceled after recently celebrating 200th episode milestone

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee didn’t get through on the list of shows pulled from the TBS network.

The award-winning late night talk show first aired in 2016, hosted by the comedian 52, and ran for a total of seven seasons, with the last episode premiering in June.

The network is currently undergoing a Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and a number of other shows had a shorter lifespan.

Sad news: Full Frontal, hosted by Samantha Bee, 52, has been officially canceled on TBS

The show’s host and former The Daily Show correspondent jumped on her social media to confirm the surprising news.

On Full Frontal’s Twitter page, the star wrote: ‘After 7 seasons, Full Front with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS this fall’

She added that she was grateful not only to the loyal fans, but also to the crew and team that helped get the show up and running.

Hard worker: The star used to be a devoted correspondent on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart; seen in 2020

Moving on: The host shared a few tweets earlier on Monday to share the news and her feelings about the show’s abrupt end

Samantha typed in a few more statements earlier on Friday as a follow-up to the announcement.

“Full Frontal is leaving TBS to spend more time with her family,” the writer said, adding a touch of comedy to the situation.

According to DeadlineA spokeswoman for the TBS network told the publication, “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some tough business decisions.”

She added that the network was thrilled to be the “home” for the talk show and thanked Samantha, including “the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work.”

However, it seems that all hope is not lost about a possible future on TBS. “We celebrate this exceptionally talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Message: The talk show host for the award-winning late night series left a few messages for her fans and audience

Milestone Show: Full Frontal was a stable show on the TBS network, winning Emmy awards during its run

The talented TV star also spoke to Deadline not long ago, saying that while a lot has happened in the world in recent years, “we’ve somehow made 200 TV episodes.”

Full Frontal was hosted by Samantha who “provided her own wry commentary on the contemporary issues of the day,” according to one official summary.

The producer told Variety in 2016, when the series first premiered, the show gave a “chance to say the things we want the exact way we want to say them.”

According to the publication, former general manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV, Brett Weitz, stepped down in May following the merger.

Other shows that were dropped include the comedy, The Last OG, and the sitcom, Chad.

Her husband Jason Jones was on the hit sitcom The Detour with Natalie Zea.

Confirmation: Samantha also took to her personal Instagram page to announce the news of the show’s cancellation