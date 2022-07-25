Fulham sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s Manor Solomon on a deal until June 2023… but can’t register him

Fulham have finalized the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on a deal until June 2023.

The Israel international had been linked with a move to Craven Cottage earlier in the transfer window, but a new FIFA rule allowing Ukraine-based foreign players to suspend their contracts made the deal more difficult.

However, Solomon took advantage of this opportunity and was confirmed as a Fulham player in a ‘Man of the Hour’ social media promotion earlier today.

The two clubs were reportedly close to a deal worth around £6million last month.

But the new ruling threatened to derail the transfer, with a loan also being discussed.

The 23-year-old has now signed a permanent one-year contract with the Premier League’s new boys and is expected to return to Shakhtar at the end of the 2022-23 season.

However, the ruling will not allow Solomon to be registered until August 1.

Fulham have said they will apply for an international transfer certificate on that date.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has added a third new face to his team in the form of Solomon

He completed his medical in June and also traveled with Fulham on their pre-season tour of Portugal.

On completion of the signing, Solomon said: ‘I am very happy and delighted to be here at Fulham and can’t wait to feel the special atmosphere at Craven Cottage.

“There are some great players here and I am determined to help Fulham achieve their goals for this year. I also want to send a big hug to my friends and supporters in Ukraine. You are on my mind.’

The 23-year-old is a regular for the Israeli national team

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan added: “Manor is a very talented young player and he has made it clear that coming to Fulham is his preference.

“We know he will work hard for our club and we believe he can make and deliver valuable contributions for us in the Premier League.”

The winger is Fulham’s third signing of the transfer window, following Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira through the door.

He joined Shakhtar from Israel-based club Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2019 and is a regular on the Israeli national team.