Fulham seek new centre-back options, inquiring about Malang Sarr, Jannick Vestergaard and Issa Diop

Fulham are in need of a new centre-back and they are scouting Premier League rivals, namely Malang Sarr, Issa Diop and Jannik Vestergaard.

The Cottagers have just 16 senior players on their roster and Marco Silva’s side are urgently looking for defensive reinforcements with their first league game on Saturday.

Chelsea’s Sarr made 21 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season, and Fulham have considered a loan deal and permanent offers for the French youth international.

Malang Sarr was part of Chelsea’s pre-season plans but could move to Fulham

Sarr played for the Blues during their pre-season friendly in the US and Italy, but Chelsea can expect Sarr to leave, especially as they remain in the market for newcomers themselves.

Fulham have also increased their bid for Diop to London rivals West Ham, raising their bid for the 25-year-old to £15 million.

However, the Hammers would have to find a replacement for Diop as they are short of defenders of their own – including the loss of new signing Nayef Aguerd to ankle surgery following an injury during a pre-season exhibition game.

Fulham may be hampered by West Ham’s own defensive problems in their hunt for Issa Diop

Jannik Vestergaard could leave Leicester after struggling to fit in with the Foxes

Leicester’s six-foot defender Vestergaard could also come to the rescue of Fulham, with the Dane making just ten league starts for the Foxes since coming from Southampton last year.

Vestergaard is struggling to get on the side of Brendan Rodgers, and Leicester is thought to be considering offers if Fulham – or anyone else – pays the right price.

Silva’s Fulham will begin his return to the Premier League this weekend by hosting Liverpool at Craven Cottage.