Fulham hold talks with Roma over deal for Dutch winger Justin Kluivert

Fulham have held talks with Roma about a possible deal for their 23-year-old Dutch winger, Justin Kluivert.

Kluivert entered the scenes at Ajax before singing for Roma in 2018. However, he has been linked with a departure this summer after being frozen on the side of Jose Mourinho.

Kluivert was barred from Roma’s training camp prior to the season and was only required to participate in the session while negotiations over his future took place.

West Ham manager David Moyes was one of the parties to keep an eye on Kluivert’s situation at Roma this summer.

However, Fulham have caught up with the Hammers in the transfer race to sign the 23-year-old winger.

Negotiations between the two clubs are underway and a £8 million fee could be agreed in the coming days.

The Dutchman made 68 appearances in all competitions for Roma after his arrival in 2018.

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes Kluivert would be a valuable addition to his roster for the 2022-2023 season.

During that time, he managed to score nine goals and provide 10 assists for the Italian top team.