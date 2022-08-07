Fulham hilariously TROLL Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Twitter after ‘dry pitch’ comments

Fulham’s Twitter account has mocked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his comments following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool had to come twice from behind to earn a point at newly promoted Fulham and Klopp was full of apologies for his team’s underperformance.

Klopp moaned after the game that ‘the pitch was dry’, and now Fulham has poked fun at the German, posting an image of the pitch being watered with the caption: ‘Craven Cottage’s turf looked absolutely lush yesterday from’.

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the field conditions at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon

Klopp described the result as ‘massively improving’, while complaining that his side helped Fulham with their out-of-home performance.

He said: ‘The attitude was not good at the beginning, then we wanted to fight back, but you don’t find it easy anymore.

“The field was dry, we played their cards. The result is fine, I don’t think we deserve more than that.’

Klopp has infamously blamed a number of obscure factors after poor results in the past, ranging from wind to television broadcasters.

This time, Fulham had no intention of putting down the comments and responded subtly on social media to a chorus of laughter from fans.

“Well, this qualifies for Sunday morning vawulence. Play on…,” one Twitter user commented.

“Are those Klopp’s tears?” replied another.

Liverpool struggled in their season opener at Fulham and had to settle for a point in London

Marco Silva’s side impressed on their return to the top division, leading twice before having to settle for a draw.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead in the first half with a clever header to the back post before Darwin Nunez tied Liverpool on his Premier League debut.

Mitrovic then scored from the spot after being stumbled by Virgil van Dijk, but a defensive error enabled Mohamed Salah to put things right again.

Jordan Henderson hit the woodwork for Liverpool in stoppage time, but Fulham seemed pleased with their point – and throw – in their first game back.