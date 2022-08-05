Fulham complete the signing of Shane Duffy on a season-long loan from Brighton

Irish defender Shane Duffy has been loaned to Fulham from Brighton for a season.

Duffy, 30, had previously loaned out the 2020-21 season in Scotland at Celtic, where he made 27 appearances before returning to Amex Stadium last season and making 20 appearances for the Seagulls.

“I’m really happy it worked out, it’s a really exciting challenge for me and the club,” Duffy said on the Fulham website.

Irish defender Shane Duffy has been loaned to Fulham for a season

“It happened very quickly but I didn’t really have time to think about it, as soon as they came for me I just knew it was good for me.

“I spoke to the manager and it was the same from both sides, so I’m very excited.”

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter is confident Duffy will benefit from regular time with the Cottagers.

Duffy (right) played 20 times for the Seagulls after returning from a loan spell at Celtic

Graham Potter (right) says 30-year-old will benefit from playing time with Fulham

“Shane has been an excellent servant to this club and is rightly valued by everyone here,” Potter told Brighton’s website.

“There was no pressure on him to leave, but normally he just wanted to play football, and although he was still part of our wider roster, we couldn’t guarantee him that.

“This move will give him that opportunity, which is very important for him as captain of the Republic of Ireland, and Fulham will get a player with great experience at this level.”