Fulham captain and U.S. international Tim Ream reacts after SHOCK 2-2 draw against Liverpool

The first Premier League Saturday of the season got off to a surprising start as Fulham held off Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Fulham captain and American defender Tim Ream praised his team who struck first and appeared to keep the Reds on their toes throughout the game.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do,” a pleased Ream told the media after the game.

“We said before the game that we want to make it difficult for teams that come here, no matter who they are and where they are and what caliber they have. I think … we did that today.’

Tim Ream and Fulham were able to prevent Mo Salah and Liverpool from taking three points

When asked if Fulham’s aggression and control surprised Liverpool, Ream replied: ‘Yes, I think so.

“We knew that if we could be aggressive and bring the game to them, they would find it difficult.

“Whether they were prepared for that or not is up to them, but we knew what our game plan was and we did it pretty much perfectly.”

It’s games like this that inspire the confidence of a side like Fulham, who won the EFL Championship last season and were promoted back to the Premier League.

“Huge boost, first game back against last season’s UCL finalists… it sets the bar of where we need to be in every game.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice for Fulham in their first game back in the Premier League

The Cottagers took advantage of two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, one from a header over Trent Alexander-Arnold and the other from a penalty by Virgil van Dijk.

“In his day he is an absolute animal and he showed that again today,” Ream said of the Serbian striker.

“As long as he scores goals, we’re in a good place.”

Whether the momentum is enough for Fulham to stay in the league this year and potentially lose their ‘yo-yo club’ moniker, time will tell.

“That’s all for the media to discuss. We know where we want to be, we know where our hearts are, we know where our minds are and what we need to do to be here.’