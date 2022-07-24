Fulham are close to a £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg’s Switzerland international right-back Kevin Mbabu

Fulham finalize the £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg’s Swiss right-back Kevin Mbabu.

The 27-year-old had the second installment of his Fulham medication in Portugal on Saturday before completing his move.

He is expected to return to London with the rest of the squad on Monday, when they arrive from their pre-season tour of Portugal.

Mbabu comes over from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is believed to be looking for a new challenge after joining Wolfsburg in 2019 from Swiss side Young Boys.

Fulham have been following the attacking fullback for some time and he is no stranger to English football after spending four years at Newcastle United between 2013 and 2017.

He signed for the Magpies after a successful trial but injuries and a lack of first chances under boss Steve McClaren resulted in loan spells at Rangers and then Young Boys

Mbabu will be the Cottagers’ third signing this summer, following deals for Sporting’s Joao Palhinha and Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira.

On the Announcement of his signing, Pereira said: “I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season at Fulham.

“I want to help Fulham as much as possible to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I talked to him a lot and he was a key factor in my presence here.’

Israeli winger Manor Solomon is close to signing a loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Fulham is awaiting FIFA ratification before joining the club’s training camp.

Mbabu scored three goals and five assists during his three-year stay at Wolfsburg

