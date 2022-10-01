Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron brace helps Magpies thrash Fulham at Craven Cottage
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno, Mbabu (Cairney 45), Adarabioyo, Ream, Kurzawa (Diop 45), Reed, Chalobah, James (Kebano 70), Pereira, Reid, Mitrovic (Vinicius 37)
Subs not used: Rodak, Duffy, Onomah, Harris, Parkes
Booked: Mitrovic 12, Reed 54,
Sent: Chalobah 8
Manager: Marco Silva
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Anderson 59), Willock, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson (Fraser 66)
Subs not used: Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Targett, Karius, Wood
Scorers: Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43
Booked:
Manager: Eddie Howe
Referee: Darren England