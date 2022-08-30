Fugitive on the run ‘for gunning down love rival’ had receipt for $6,360 payment for plastic surgery

A fugitive yoga teacher who went on the run after allegedly murdering a love rival had a receipt for more than $6,000 worth of plastic surgery under a false name.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is accused of shooting Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong reportedly became jealous when she found out that pro cyclist Wilson, 25, was seeing her boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

A search warrant on Armstrong’s belongings shows that she used her sister’s passport for more than a month to get away from authorities.

It included a $6,360 receipt for plastic surgery under a pseudonym, “Alisson Paige,” which was reportedly set to take place on June 23 in Costa Rica, according to News Nation.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, pleaded not guilty to first degree murder after police said she shot a love rival. Yoga teacher is pictured before the attack, left, and after she fled the country, right, after officers claim she had plastic surgery

Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson, 25, murdered in an apartment minutes after returning from a getaway with Armstrong’s boyfriend

The warrant also found a boarding pass for a United flight from Newark to Costa Rica, clothing, small purses, credit cards under various names, including Strickland’s, an iPhone, currency from multiple countries, a driver’s license and a Social Security card.

She has been charged with first degree murder, and US Marshals have also received a warrant for her arrest on charges of illegal flight to avoid prosecution.

Armstrong fled Texas in May and traveled to Costa Rica from Newark Airport, in New Jersey, before being arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa beach.

Armstrong was imprisoned in Costa Rica, where she dyed her hair and changed her appearance after 43 days on the run

A federal judge has dismissed Armstrong’s charges of illegal flight, but she could face charges again in the future if prosecutors see fit.

Armstrong’s lawyers have filed a request for a speedy trial, telling the hearing that she “wants her day in court” with her official report for October 19.

The trial is expected to take place next week, despite a prosecutor alleging that Travis County has more than 100 homicide charges.

He said during the hearing that Armstrong should waive her ineffective assistance with attorneys’ claims if the trial goes through.

He added: “I don’t know what privilege this particular defendant has to offend all these people awaiting trial.

Armstrong reportedly told a man she met in Costa Rica that she had experienced a “traumatizing” breakup. He only realized the woman he was dating was the fugitive after seeing her post-surgery photos released by police.

Timeline of Kaitlin Armstrong’s movements: 11 May: Cyclist Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson, 25, is found dead in an Austin, Texas apartment shortly after going swimming with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland. 13 May: Armstrong sells her Jeep Grand Cherokee, seen on surveillance footage outside Wilson’s apartment, and receives a check for $12,200 on May 15. May 14: An anonymous police tipster tells investigators that Armstrong became enraged after discovering Strickland’s romance with Wilson. Armstrong is being questioned by police based on an old warrant, but had to be released when police realized it had expired. During police questioning, Armstrong admitted that it “doesn’t look right” when police pointed out that she was near the apartment at the time of the murder. An anonymous caller tells the Austin police that Armstrong had recently been given a gun. Armstrong is released and goes on the run from the police by hopping into Houston Hobby at an Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and then boarding a connecting Southwest flight to New York’s LaGuardia. May 17: The firearm found in Strickland’s residence was ‘test fire’ and police determined it had ‘significant potential’ to be the weapon used in the crime May 18: Armstrong was last seen at Newark Liberty International Airport, a two-and-a-half hour drive from Camp Haven in Livingston Manor, where she was said to have been seen about a month ago. June 30th: Armstrong is arrested at a Costa Rica hotel after a 43-day manhunt. July 20: Armstrong pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson

“I know Armstrong’s legal team hasn’t seen all the evidence because we don’t have all the evidence to give them.”

Her legal team asked who had vandalized Armstrong and Strickland’s home the night of Wilson’s death.

She is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

Armstrong spent 43 days on the run before authorities tracked her down, and was extradited to the US to face charges.

Police arrested the yoga teacher after an anonymous tip and surveillance footage outside Wilson’s apartment shows the yoga instructors’ car.

They used her public service theft warrant to question her about Wilsons death after receiving an anonymous tip that she had become enraged in January.

Armstrong’s car, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was seen driving past Wilson’s friends’ house, where the gravel bike champion had been staying.

Search warrants have revealed that prior to the murder, Armstrong attended a shooting range with her sister and was awarded $450,000 from Strickland.

In new court documents filed by her lawyer in mid-August, Strickland repeatedly told police during an interview that Armstrong was not a jealous person and described her as the “least volatile” woman he had dated.

Armstrong’s attorney Rick Cofer filed new documents on Aug. 17 to attempt to suppress evidence, alleging that his client had not read her Miranda rights before being questioned.

He claims the evidence was obtained with an “illegal arrest warrant” and accuses detectives of basing the arrest affidavit on “lies and a reckless disregard for the truth.”

She was arrested the day after the murder on a separate felony charge and was wrongly released by officers who believed the warrant was invalid.

Armstrong did not read her Miranda rights at any point during the interview, and her lawyers are now claiming any evidence from them is inadmissible.