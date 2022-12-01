FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried fumed over media spotlight on polyamorous sex life

Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was outraged by media speculation about his and his colleagues’ polyamorous lifestyles in a recent interview.

During a November 16 phone conversation with crypto influencer Tiffany Fong and YouTuber Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen, Bankman-Fried complained that the “media metric is clicks.”

Excerpts from the phone call were posted on Twitter by Findeisen on Wednesday, and Bankman-Fried could be heard saying he was tired of speculation about his and his fellow executives’ love lives.

It was revealed earlier this month that Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and the CEO of one of his companies, Caroline Ellison, wrote about being polyamorous while she and other executives lived together in a house in the Bahamas.

The revelations come just as former FTX employees disclosed the exorbitant spending Bankman-Fried and his fellow executives made on the company’s dime, including huge food allowances, massages and even private jets delivering Amazon deliveries to their luxury office in New York. transported the Bahamas.

FTX filed for bankruptcy earlier this month amid reports it owes billions of dollars to customers.

Bankman-Fried told Fong and Findeisen that the media focused on “provocative” topics so they could avoid a “boring story” that “doesn’t sell.”

The problem is that ultimately their metric is clicks. That’s what they need and it’s fine, it is what it is, but what it means is that a boring story doesn’t sell and so they’ll try to ask me the most provocative questions,” he said.

He said he thought “society” had spent enough time speculating about the love lives of him and his fellow executives living at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

“We, as a society, I think, in my humble opinion, have spent about enough time this week trying to figure out if someone living in Albany was polyamorous,” said Bankman-Fried. “I feel like I’ve answered that question many times, and the answer is too boring for people to believe.”

Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, the CEO of FTX’s sister company Alameda Research, became the focus of rumors about FTX’s polyamorous romantic world

In her now-deleted Tumblr, Ellison wrote in 2020 under the title Worldoptimization: “When I first started my foray into poly I considered it a radical break from my traditional past, but I have come to decide what the only acceptable is. style of poly is best characterized as something like ‘imperial Chinese harem’

Rumors of the sexual antics of Bankman-Fried and his fellow roommates in the Bahamas began to surface as FTX began to collapse.

According to a November report in CoinDesk, everyone living in the house was linked, or once was.

Among them was Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, the CEO of FTX’s sister company Alameda Research.

In a February Tumblr post, she wrote about her “foray into poly,” saying that in a polyamorous relationship, everyone should have a “ranking of their partners” and “vicious power struggles for higher ranks.”

She said: “When I first started my foray into poly I thought of it as a radical break from my traditional past, but as I’ve come to decide that the only acceptable style of poly is best characterized as something like ‘Imperial’ Chinese Harem.”

‘None of these non-hierarchical bulls***; everyone should have a ranking of their partners, people should know where they fall in the rankings, and there should be vicious power struggles for the higher ranks.’

While Bankman-Fried lamented media speculation about the romantic environment at FTX, former employees revealed the excessive spending they enjoyed while there.

At the Bahamas headquarters, food was served daily and employees enjoyed “free groceries, pop-ups at the barber shop and bi-weekly massages,” a former employee told the agency. Financial times. In the US, workers were allowed to pay $200 daily for DoorDash.

There was also a ‘full range of cars and gas covered for all employees [and] unlimited, fully covered travel to any office worldwide.”

Amazon does not deliver to the Bahamas, so FTX chose to hire private jets to bring in employees’ packages.

‘[It was] children leading children,” said a former employee. “The whole operation was crazy inefficient, but equally fascinating.”

“I had never seen so much money in my life. I don’t think anyone had, including SBF.’

Responding to reports that Bankman-Fried and his employees regularly party hard with drugs or rely heavily on amphetamines to work long hours, the former CEO said such things never happened.

“There were no wild parties.” He told the New York Times on Wednesday. ‘We play board games at our parties. Twenty percent of people would drink a quarter beer each and the rest of us would drink nothing.’

He said he was prescribed certain medications to help him work. “I think they help me focus a little bit,” he said.