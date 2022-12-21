FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried consents to extradition to US

Loading
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week accused the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul of stealing billions of dollars in FTX client assets to cover losses at its hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what U.S. attorney Damian Williams called “one of the world’s largest financial frauds.” in American history.”
Bankman-Fried was arrested last week on an extradition request from the US in the Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX is based. He initially said he would challenge the extradition, but Reuters and other media reported this weekend that he would reverse that decision.
Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried’s US-based lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. A spokesman for the Manhattan law firm declined to comment.
Bankman-Fried has admitted FTX’s risk management failures, but does not believe he is criminally liable.
Bankman-Fried rode a crypto boom to become a multi-billionaire and an influential US political donor before the crash of FTX wiped out his wealth and tarnished his reputation. The collapse was triggered by a wave of customer withdrawals amid concerns about the mismatching of funds with Alameda.
The $32 billion exchange was declared bankrupt on November 11, and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO the same day.
He has since been held at the Bahamas Department of Corrections in Nassau, known as Fox Hill Prison. The U.S. State Department described conditions at the facility as “harsh” in a 2021 report, citing overcrowding, rodent infestations and inmates who relied on buckets for toilets.
Local authorities say conditions have since improved.
Reuters