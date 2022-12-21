FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried consents to extradition to US

Loading

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week accused the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul of stealing billions of dollars in FTX client assets to cover losses at its hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what U.S. attorney Damian Williams called “one of the world’s largest financial frauds.” in American history.”

Bankman-Fried was arrested last week on an extradition request from the US in the Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX is based. He initially said he would challenge the extradition, but Reuters and other media reported this weekend that he would reverse that decision.

Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried’s US-based lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. A spokesman for the Manhattan law firm declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried has admitted FTX’s risk management failures, but does not believe he is criminally liable.