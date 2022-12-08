FTX founder Bankman-Fried facing market rigging probe: Report

Investigation is focused on whether Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies, says the New York Times.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation by authorities in the United States to determine whether he manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies, leading to their collapse and the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange, according to a report from the New York Times. York Times.

U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether Bankman-Fried controlled the prices of TerraUsd and Luna, two interconnected digital currencies, to benefit his companies FTX and Alameda Research, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

The report, which cited two unnamed people with knowledge of the case, said the investigation is in its early stages and it is not clear whether prosecutors have concluded that Bankman-Fried did anything wrong.

The Reuters news agency said a spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

FTX, which was valued at $32 billion at its peak, filed for bankruptcy protection last month after the failure of a takeover deal with rival exchange Binance led to billions in customer withdrawals.

The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange sent shockwaves through the crypto sector, leading to thousands of layoffs at crypto companies and the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi.

Bankman-Fried, who was once ranked the world’s second-wealthiest millennial after Mark Zuckerberg, last week denied planning to commit fraud but apologized for making “a lot of mistakes” in his dealings with the cryptocurrency -exchange.

“I never tried to cheat on anyone,” Bankman-Fried told a conference hosted by CNBC and The New York Times.

Bankman-Fried said on Sunday he would testify before the US Congress about FTX’s collapse after he “finished learning and assessing” the events leading up to the implosion.