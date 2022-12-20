FTX founder Bankman-Fried “dozed off and had to be woken up by an official” in court

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to fall asleep in a courtroom in the Bahamas during a hearing Monday in which he agreed to be extradited to the US against his lawyer’s advice.

Bankman-Fried, who is accused of defrauding FTX clients out of $8 billion, was reportedly seen “sitting back with his eyes closed” but was awakened by court officials.

The pressure of the case seems to have taken its toll on the 30-year-old who wore a dark blue jacket and unbuttoned shirt during the court hearing.

Bankman-Fried decided to agree to extradition to the United States to face charges of fraud.

The turnaround paves the way for the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul to face charges in New York over allegations that he stole billions from FTX clients to cover losses at Alameda Research, his hedge fund, before the stock market crashed abruptly in November .

It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried would leave the Bahamas, where he was arrested on December 12 on a US extradition request. At the end of Monday’s hearing, no further hearing date was set.

His US-based attorney, Mark Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bankman-Fried’s abrupt decision came after a tumultuous appearance Monday morning before magistrate Shaka Serville at a court in the capital Nassau, following reports from Reuters and other media outlets over the weekend that he had decided to reverse his decision to challenge extradition. .

At the hearing, his local criminal defense attorney, Jerone Roberts, initially told Serville he didn’t know why Bankman-Fried was being taken to court Monday morning.

Following an adjournment, the attorney said Bankman-Fried had seen an affidavit outlining the charges against him, but wanted to see the charges filed against him in federal court in New York last week before agreeing to extradition .

Serville said at the hearing that he could not take action against Bankman-Fried’s extradition without the former billionaire’s consent.

“I can only be moved by Mr. Bankman-Fried, and he didn’t move me,” Serville said.

Bankman-Fried was given a chance to speak to his US counsel over the phone and was subsequently sent back to the Caribbean country’s Fox Hill Prison. He left the courthouse in a black van marked “Corrections,” carrying a manila folder of papers, a Reuters witness said.

Franklyn Williams – the deputy director of legal affairs for the Bahamas, who represents the United States in its effort to extradite Bankman-Fried – called the turn of events “incredible” and seemed frustrated by the delay.

The 30-year-old crypto magnate soared in the value of bitcoin and other digital assets to become a multi-billionaire and an influential political donor in the United States, until FTX collapsed in early November after a wave of withdrawals. The exchange went bankrupt on November 11.

Bankman-Fried has admitted FTX’s risk management failures, but says he does not believe he is criminally liable.

At Monday’s hearing, he spoke only to greet Serville and to confirm that he would speak with his US counsel.

On December 13, a day after his arrest, Bankman-Fried was taken to a prison in the Bahamas. A 2021 U.S. State Department report of the facility said detainees had to contend with rodents and a lack of restrooms, though local authorities said conditions have since improved. At his hearing on December 13, he called the night of his arrest “hectic.”

After Monday’s hearing, his criminal lawyer in the Bahamas, Roberts, told the New York Times that his client had agreed to voluntary extradition and that he hoped Bankman-Fried would return to court later this week.

“We as counsel will prepare the necessary documents to trigger the court,” the newspaper quoted Roberts as saying. ‘Mr. Bankman-Fried wants to put the customers in the right and that was the driving force behind his decision.’

Roberts was not immediately available for comment.

Krystal Rolle, a lawyer who has represented Bankman-Fried in non-criminal cases in the Bahamas, also confirmed comments Roberts had previously made to local broadcaster Eyewitness News Bahamas that Bankman-Fried would voluntarily waive his right to an extradition hearing.