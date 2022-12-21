FTX co-founder and ex-chief of hedge fund Alameda Research each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, are cooperating with feds

According to unsealed court records, two senior executives involved in the collapsed crypto exchange FTX have pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and are cooperating with federal prosecutors. In addition, the pair faces civil fraud charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was announced Wednesday night.

Gary Wang, the co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who was CEO of the hedge fund Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of conspiracy and fraud for their role in the fraud scheme that led to the collapse of the crypto trading platform.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the charges in a video message Wednesday night. In a brief statement, he reiterated that the investigation is ongoing, specifically noting that these new charges in the case are not the last.

Ilan Graff, a lawyer for Wang, said: “Gary has accepted responsibility for his actions and takes his obligations as a cooperating witness seriously.” Wang has already appeared in court for his guilty plea.

Ellison’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

The charges were unsealed as Sam Bankman-Fried was on his way to the United States from the Bahamas, where he was arrested last week on an eight-count charge for what Williams called one of the largest financial frauds in US history. Bankman-Fried waived his right to challenge his extradition on Wednesday and boarded a plane to the United States in the early evening.

Bankman-Fried is expected to appear before a judge in Manhattan on Thursday. Prosecutors and his lawyers have been discussing a bail package that would allow him to avoid detention, people familiar with the case told CNN.

Wang co-founded FTX with Bankman-Fried in 2019 and also worked with him at his hedge fund Alameda Research. Ellison became CEO of Alameda in October 2021, according to the court.

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried was involved in multiple fraudulent schemes. Among them, they allege that Bankman-Fried stole money from FTX clients to support Alameda, made investments in other companies, bought luxury real estate, and donated tens of millions of dollars to political campaigns.

In letters dated December 18, signed the next day, Ellison and Wang agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

Ellison is pleading guilty to seven charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit commodity fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She is charged with the same crimes as Bankman-Fried, with the exception of campaign finance.

Wang has agreed to plead guilty to four counts: wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit commodity fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

“As I said last week, this investigation is in full swing and moving very quickly,” Williams said. “I also said last week’s announcement wouldn’t be our last and let me be clear, again, today’s isn’t either.”

Duo is also being prosecuted under civil law

Federal regulators also accused Ellison and Wang of starring in a years-long scheme to defraud FTX investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Ellison and Wang actively participated in a “plan to defraud the investors.” Between 2019 and 2022, Ellison manipulated the price of FTT, FTX’s security token, “at the behest of” Bankman-Fried, regulators alleged. The SEC said this manipulation was carried out by buying large amounts of FTT on the open market to support the price.

Regulators say this alleged manipulation inflated Alameda’s holdings, exaggerated the hedge fund’s balance sheet and “misled” investors about FTX’s risk exposure.

“When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison and Mr. Wang left investors with the sack,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. said in a statement.

Wang created FTX’s source code that allowed Alameda to divert funds from FTX clients, and Ellison used embezzled funds for the hedge fund’s trading activity, according to the SEC.

“Ellison and Wang were active participants in the scheme to defraud FTX’s investors and engaged in conduct critical to its success,” the SEC said. said in a release.

