FSB reveals X-ray of ’23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea Bridge’

The FSB has arrested eight people during the attack on the Crimean Bridge and revealed an X-ray of what it believes was the bomb that caused the blast.

Moscow spies say the men — five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia — teamed up with a Ukrainian agent named “Ivan Ivanovic” to transport the 23-tonne device across four countries for two months before it exploded on the bridge. came.

They say the bomb — disguised as industrial plastic sheeting — started its journey in Odessa, in southern Ukraine, before passing through Bulgaria to Armenia, then through Georgia and Russia before being diverted to Simferopol, in Crimea.

At one point, a truck carrying the device was screened. The FSB says the accompanying paperwork has been changed at least twice to hide its origin, under the direct orders of Ukrainian security chief Kirill Budanov.

Ukraine has called the FSB’s allegations “nonsense” and has not claimed responsibility for the blast, which partially crippled the main road and rail link between Russia and occupied Crimea.

Russia’s FSB spy agency has unveiled an X-ray that they claim shows a 23-ton bomb, disguised as industrial plastic sheeting, that blew up the Crimean Bridge

The FSB claims the bomb started its journey in Odessa and then was shipped across four countries over the course of two months before detonating on the bridge.

An image released by the Russian FSB of a truck they say transported the bomb through Georgia to Russia, which matches the X-ray

Pro-Ukraine accounts on social media suggested the X-ray was fake because it didn’t match the truck crossing the bridge on CCTV footage.

However, the FSB has released images of another truck that it claims transported the bomb from Georgia to Russia, which is a closer match.

FSB agents have also released images of two separate sets of paperwork that they say relate to the same charge as evidence that they have been altered.

But Giorgi Kakauridze, Georgia’s deputy finance minister, flatly denied that a truckload of explosives had crossed his country’s borders.

“I don’t think I need to make excuses. I know it has not crossed the customs border,” he told a Russian business publication RBC.

But Nikolai Vdovin, a retired Major General in the Russian Armed Forces, theorized that the plastic wrap could have helped hide the bomb from scanners.

Speaking to state media outlet TASShe claimed that special ‘sensors’ could also have been used to deceive bomb-detection equipment.

Although Ukrainian officials celebrated the bridge’s demise over the weekend, Kiev has not taken responsibility for it.

A CCTV image of the truck that Russia claims carried the bomb to the bridge, where it exploded – breaking part of the road and damaging a nearby railway

Russian claims that a truck bomb was responsible for the blast have also been questioned.

CCTV of the blast is inconclusive. Although it shows a truck and an overtaking car driving past the bridge before the explosion, the moment of the explosion itself is nothing more than a white flash – making it impossible to tell where it came from.

Some have pointed to an alternate CCTV seen under the bridge that appears to catch a small wave just before the bridge comes down.

Since there were no such waves under other parts of the bridge, analysts say this may indicate some kind of water drone was involved.

Just days before the explosion, a mysterious vessel that appeared to be some sort of unmanned boat had washed up in Crimea — and analysts concluded it might have been a Ukrainian drone.

Molfar, a global open-source intelligence community, released a report pointing to a lack of damage to the road surface itself as another reason to question the Russian theory, postulating: ‘The bridge could be blown up from below. ‘

“This could be the result of the operation of an air or water drone,” the report said.

Two lanes of the bridge’s carriageway plunged into the ocean after the bridge was struck, while fuel trucks on a nearby train also caught fire (right)

An aerial view of the bridge shows the roadway collapse in two places, while a nearby train carrying fuel was also set on fire

Russia claims the bridge was partially reopened after the attack, but it’s unclear how functional it is after fire appeared to damage railway lines – important for troop supplies

The explosion could also have been caused by a drone from the sky, it added.

Whatever or whoever caused the explosion, the sheer fact that it could have happened at all is evidence of a high level of planning and sophistication.

The bridge was a large, obvious, important target that Ukraine’s supporters had talked about since the beginning of the war.

Russia claimed it was protected by 20 layers of defense, including antiaircraft, scanners, checkpoints, radar and even combat dolphins beneath the waves.

Putin had invested a lot of personal capital in the bridge and kept it up as a permanent symbol of his annexation of Crimea in 2014 and of Russia’s economic success under his leadership.

The road and rail link was the longest bridge in Europe, the longest Russia had ever built, and was an important supply route for Putin’s forces in southern Ukraine.

Its destruction was a huge propaganda blow for Putin and puts his army at risk for further losses on the battlefield.

He has since retaliated by launching a massive barrage of rockets into Ukraine targeting power and water supplies, killing at least 19 people and injuring many more.