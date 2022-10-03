Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s withdrawal from a major Ukrainian city over the weekend provoked outrage from an unlikely crowd — state-run media that typically cast the war in Moscow in glowing terms.

A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has posed a challenge to prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows struggling to find ways to paint Ukraine’s gains in a way that still benefits the Kremlin.

Frustration over the setbacks on the battlefield has long been expressed in social media blogs by nationalist pundits and pro-Kremlin analysts, and the volume grew following Ukraine’s counter-offensive last month around Kharkiv in the northeast. But it is now spreading in state television broadcasts and in the pages of government-backed newspapers.

The less conciliatory tone of the state media comes as President Vladimir Putin is confronted widespread Russian discontent over its partial mobilization of reservists and as government officials struggle to explain plans to annex Ukrainian regions, they are simultaneously recaptured by Kiev’s armed forces.

“Russian defeat in Kharkiv (region) and Lyman, combined with the Kremlin’s failure to conduct a partial mobilization effectively and fairly, fundamentally changes the Russian information space,” according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War in a report.

On Sunday, after Ukraine recaptured Lyman, a city in the east that Russian forces had used as a major logistics and transportation hub, Putin’s media allies dropped the niceties and criticized his military more directly, saying tougher measures were needed for the sake of it. of the victory.

“What happened on Saturday, Lyman – it’s a serious challenge for us,” Vladimir Solovyov, host of a prime-time talk show on the state TV channel Russia 1 and one of the Kremlin’s biggest cheerleaders, said on the air Sunday. “We need to bring it together, make unpopular but necessary decisions and act.”

Ukrainian forces recaptured Lyman a day after Moscow celebrated the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk, of which about 40% — now including Lyman — are under Kiev’s control.

The move paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially penetrate even further into the land that Moscow illegally claims as its property. Ukrainian troops scored more profit in their counteroffensive on at least two fronts Monday, advancing into the areas Russia was going to absorb.

The leader of Chechnya, a Russian region in the North Caucasus, blamed the retreat in Lyman on a general. In an online post, Ramzan Kadyrov, an outspoken Kremlin supporter, said the general’s incompetence was “covered up by senior leaders in the General Staff”, and called for “more drastic measures”.

A story about Lyman’s retreat in Komsomolskaya Pravda, the popular pro-Kremlin gossip in Russia, painted a bleak picture of the Russian military. The story, published Sunday, said Russian forces in Lyman were plagued by supply and manpower shortages, poor coordination and tactical errors orchestrated by military officials.

“It’s the way it’s always been,” said an unnamed soldier quoted in the story who was part of the group that retreated from Lyman to Kreminna, another strategically important city in the crosshairs of Ukraine. army. “There is in fact no communication between different units.”

The Russian war correspondents who worked for state media also posted on the social media app Telegram about the reports of the retreat, with some expressing concern about further pressure from Ukraine towards Kreminna.

“It turns out that in two days the armed forces of Ukraine penetrated 30 kilometers through our defenses in the direction of Luhansk… So they (the Russian troops) do not even let them settle near Kreminna. Wow,” Russia 1 war correspondent Alexander Sladkov wrote on his Telegram channel which currently has nearly 940,000 followers.

Hosts of popular news and political talk shows on Russia’s state television 1 Sunday described Lyman’s loss as a “difficult situation”.

On Sunday, soldiers quoted by state media provided analyzes of the situation that were at least partially consistent with Putin’s: they blamed NATO for the Russian military’s difficulties and said members of the alliance were supplying weapons and even fighters. Ukraine delivered.

“It’s not a game, it hasn’t been a game for a long time,” a soldier told a Russia 1 reporter in the Donetsk region. “It is a meticulous, clear offensive by the NATO military.”

To back up his claim, the soldier claimed that communications intercepted by the Russian military contained people who speak Romanian and Polish; he did not explain how he or other soldiers could recognize any of the languages.

Media personalities also echoed Putin’s argument.

Prime-time presenter Solovyov emphasized in his program on Sunday that Moscow “has nothing to do with Ukraine – we are past that. We are dealing with the whole NATO bloc, with the power of its military-industrial complex.”

He warned “not to wait for good news” from the battlefield any time soon. “You have to have a long will and strategic patience,” Solovyov said.

