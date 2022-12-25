Frustration spills over for Broncos into a humbling loss for Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ terrible 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen and it’s disappointing.”

Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17–0 lead before the visitors had even scored a first in a performance that looked to be Denver’s low point in a season that was set for all. wrong will be remembered reasons. And without any help from their offense, the Broncos’ defense finally gave way, allowing the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before going to kneel with six seconds left.

“This was a loss for the whole team. No one played well enough to win. It’s all over the board, whether it’s offense or defense,” said Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. “Everyone needs to do better.”

The Broncos (4-11) did not expect to be in this position when the schedule came out in May – a program that will broadcast nationwide on Christmas Day. They had traded for Wilson, finally giving a team that had all the other components the first-class quarterback it had been missing in its quest for another Super Bowl appearance.

Instead, Wilson’s erratic play and offense doomed the Broncos to a seventh straight season without a playoff berth.

His second pass of the game sailed over the head of wide receiver Courtland Sutton and into the waiting hands of Rams cornerback Cobie Durant, who returned it to the Denver 34. The Rams scored three runs later to go up 10–0.

Wilson’s next effort, a throw over center to Greg Dulcich, was picked by linebacker Bobby Wagner, his old Seattle teammate. Cam Akers ran for the first of three touchdowns two runs later, and the game was effectively over with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

“It’s been a storm all year, and not what we hoped and dreamed of,” said Wilson, who threw for 214 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. “But it doesn’t mean it’s going to end like this, you know, for years to come. We have to change it, and like I said, it starts with me and I will be the first to make sure I do everything I can to change it.”

Wilson seems confident he will stay to try and turn that battle around with a five-year, $245 million contract extension he was awarded in September. But the pieces around him may be different, especially after the frustration spilled down the sidelines and pitch on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien confronted the offensive line, and left guard Dalton Risner pushed him in response. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter on a Rams touchdown pass and briefly sat on the bench. Then Gregory got into a skirmish with Ram’s right guard Oday Aboushi after the match and they exchanged blows to the helmet.

“I think we’re all frustrated because we feel like we can do better,” said Wilson, who threw at least three interceptions for the fifth time in his 11-year career. “We feel like we are more capable, able to get better. We feel like we’ve had some good moments and stuff, but nobody wants to put out what we’re putting out today. That was terrible. We weren’t.”

This is the second straight season in which Wilson has a losing record, but count Wagner among those who believe the Broncos will turn things around next season – led by their quarterback.

“I don’t expect this to be a long-term thing,” Wagner said. “I know he will do well and perform at a high level and lead that team to victory. So I have faith in him. I always have faith in him. My money is always on Russ.

