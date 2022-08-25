Frustrated tradie reveals simple request that drives all carpenters mad in expletive-ridden rant

<!–

A disgruntled tradie has revealed the simple request that drives all carpenters insane in an expletive-ridden TikTok tirade.

Brad Higgins unleashed clients who “break the rules” by asking if he can do a job cheaper for cash and then transfer the money to his bank account when it’s done, instead of giving him cash.

The carpenter, who works in Perth, asked in a viral TikTok video on Wednesday whether other traditions could relate to the furious question.

‘Fellow craftsmen, how many times have you been asked to do a job cheaper for cash? Say the jobs ten thousand, you knock off the GST, that’s a thousand saved for the customer,” he begins the video.

“You finish the job, hand it out ready-made and they go ‘oh we’ll just hand it over to you.’

“No, go get that damn money, those are the rules. You saved a thousand dollars, so get the money. You can’t transfer it these days.

“The bank sees 10 grams ($ 10,000) in my bank account. Boom, I’m done.’

Brad Higgins (pictured) unleashed clients who ‘break the rules’ by asking if he can do a job cheaper for cash and then asking to transfer the money when the job is done

The video, which has been viewed more than 200,000 times, quickly caught the attention of other traditions sharing their own horror stories.

‘Paying cash ‘hey mate can I get a receipt’ one commented.

“Just say you can transfer it, but that’s $10,000. As discussed earlier, it is 9,000 for cash. If it’s not cash, it’s 10,000,” a second suggested.

‘Mate these days I say yes cash no problem.. I need to see the money before I start. Never had a problem since then,” said a third.

“I never do it cheaper for cash, I can’t keep spending $10,000 for fun because I can’t do anything else with it,” wrote a fourth.

My favorite is ‘Is that your best price’. I always say no, it isn’t, I can charge you more,” noted another tradie.