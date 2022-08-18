Frustrated residents in Dem-led Portland are selling their HOMES due to camps of homeless people

Residents in Portland, Oregon are resorting to selling their homes to escape the worsening homeless crisis as more residential encampments appear.

Homeless camps have grown significantly in certain North Portland neighborhoods, particularly along the Peninsula Crossing Trail.

Once a popular cycling route, the trail is now home to a large population of homeless people, including some who suffer from mental illness and some who use drugs.

A real estate agent in the area said she has seen a wave of residents move to the suburbs in the past two years.

“Most people don’t want to worry about leaving their car in their driveway overnight without being broken into,” Lauren Iaquinta told KGW8.

The broker said it’s a “critical topic” and said the problem could be unpredictable as homeless people settle wherever they want.

Homeless camps have crept into residential areas in Portland, Oregon, forcing homeowners to vacate the areas

Tents line the streets as the crisis grows, exacerbated by a drug crisis caused in part by Oregon becoming the first state in the country to decriminalize many hard drugs

A man grimaces in pain as he shows the bandage on a gunshot wound while sitting on the street after being hospitalized in Portland

Two men share cigarettes and water with a homeless person who struggles to keep cool during the humid Oregon summer

“It’s neighborhood by neighborhood. You can drive through North Portland, and you’re in this nice area where there are no problems, and you can turn the corner and have homeless camps there,” she said.

Oregon’s Lazy Hard Drug Limits Under the new Oregon law that went into effect in February 2021, offenders caught with the following amounts of drugs can avoid criminal charges: Less than 1 gram of heroin

Less than 1 gram or less than 5 pills of MDMA

Less than 2 grams of methamphetamine

Less than 40 units of LSD

Less than 12 grams of psilocybin

Less than 40 units of methadone

Less than 40 pills of oxycodone

Less than 2 grams of cocaine Offenders caught with the following amounts of drugs will be charged with a misdemeanor, simple possession, rather than a misdemeanor: 1 to 3 grams of heroin

1 to 4 grams of MDMA

2 to 8 grams of methamphetamine

2 to 8 grams of cocaine

Iaquinta said the change in Portland is noticeable and called the deteriorating conditions “a little sad.”

“I’ve been doing this here in Portland for ten years, and it’s changed quite a bit,” she said.

A homeowner reportedly said the “community is at its wits’ end” over the crisis, and locals are calling on the city to address the issue.

Another said they were concerned about those in the camps with untreated mental illness and said it was “scary.”

One solution the city is offering is the Safe Rest Villages program, which is designed to provide monitored spaces for homeless people to live until they are back on their feet.

The website describes the program as “an assortment of alternative shelters available to serve as an enhanced entry point for Portlanders on the continuum from living on the streets to finding stability in permanent housing.”

Matt Lembo, a board member of one of those shelters called Beacon Village, said: ‘We need to recognize the real magnitude of the problem. It’s versatile. It’s not just a housing crisis, it’s not just a humanitarian crisis, it’s a drug crisis. It’s all these things.’

The Portland drug crisis, especially among homeless communities, has become out of control for authorities in the area.

Photos show the desperate situation in the liberal Pacific Northwest city, where people can inject drugs or pass out in broad daylight.

Oregon became the first state in the United States to decriminalize possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs for personal use after voters approved a 2020 ballot to decriminalize hard drugs.

A person found with personal amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs will receive a subpoena, such as a traffic fine, with the fine of up to $100 waived if they call a hotline for a health assessment.

The state program, which was promoted as a way to establish and fund addiction treatment centers that would help people rather than incarceration, is seen as a potential model for other states.

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon also hit a record high in 2021 at 1,069, up 41 percent from 2020

Photos show desperate situation in Pacific Northwest city, where people can inject drugs or pass out in broad daylight

A woman enters the Great Circle drug treatment center in Salem, Oregon

As the city faces an increasing homelessness problem, more than 16,000 Oregon residents have access to services through Measure 110 funding designed to provide treatment

But drug overdose deaths in the state also hit an all-time high in 2021 at 1,069, up 41 percent from 2020, Fox News reported.

And of 1,885 people who received tickets for personal property in the first year, only 91 people, a meager one percent, called the hotline, according to the nonprofit Lines For Life.

Those behind the plan admitted that they underestimated the effort required to distribute the $300 million in funds for the program, and that only $40 million was spent.

“So obviously if we were to do it again, I would have asked for a lot more staff much sooner,” said Steve Allen, Oregon’s director of behavioral health.

“We just didn’t have enough resources to support this effort, underestimated the work it took to support something that looked like this, and in part we didn’t fully understand it until we were in the middle of it.”

The ballot move diverted millions of dollars of tax revenue from the state’s legal marijuana industry toward treatment.

According to the Drug Policy Alliance, which led the measure, more than 16,000 Oregon residents have gained access to services through Measure 110 funding.