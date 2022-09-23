Frustrated Daniil Medvedev appears to make a monkey gesture to French crowd at Moselle Open

Russian tennis player and former world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat to Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday.

Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals, but not before he had tried to pacify top seed Medvedev, who also gestured to suggest the crowd was crazy.

Russian Medvedev lost his composure after falling 2-0 down in the deciding set and sent his racket off the court, leading some fans to express their displeasure by booing.

Russian tennis star and former world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev lost his head in France on Friday

After throwing his racket to the ground, Medvedev made gestures that mocked the French crowd

The 26-year-old world number four responded by giving the crowd two thumbs down and continued to taunt their jeers, which only grew louder as more spectators joined in.

Medvedev followed that up with a gesture of waving his hand under an armpit, either calling the crowd monkeys or making a comment about their hygiene that later appeared to mimic a monkey call.

The referee and Wawrinka tried to calm the crowd, but Medvedev wasn’t done and made a gesture as if to say the fans had lost their minds before play resumed.

Wawrinka’s stunning upset will see him reach the quarter-finals. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev. It was his first win against a top-10 player since 2020. He missed 12 months of play since March 2021 after suffering a tendon injury

“We always have some great matches,” Wawrinka said in his on-court interview. ‘He is at the top of the rankings. One of the best players and the nicest person off the pitch so it’s always great to play against each other.’

– I am very satisfied with the level of play I managed. It is in such moments that I did everything to come back.

The former world No. 1 from Russia had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer, who won 6-4, 6-3 over Gregoire Barrere of France.