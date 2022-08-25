Fruit and vegetables set to be cheaper this Spring as farmers recover flood-affected crops

By Louise Allingham for Daily Mail Australia

A frugal Australian mom has shared her top tips for saving money on your grocery stores and the eight items to buy in bulk when they’re special.

Alison Said told 7Life she used to spend over $250 on groceries and $150 on takeout a week, but has cut her food bill, saving her a massive $15,000 a year.

The Melbourne money saver said she made “a few simple trades” and was more organized with meal prep to cut her weekly grocery bill to $100, just over $14 a day, for her family of four.

Alison said a great way to save money on groceries is to stop wasting food by labeling items and meals with their expiration dates so they don’t spoil before you notice.

“Take a piece of tape and stick it on the item, get a marker and write the date so you can see it clearly,” she said.

“With something like a bolognese sauce, you can make spaghetti, lasagna, or pasta — you can reuse it for so many things, so keeping it on the label shows you everything you’ve got, and it helps you finish your meals.” to switch.’

Alison said buying seasonal produce from a local greengrocer saves money and buys long-lasting items that you regularly use in bulk when they’re on sale.

She said being organized is the “key” to preparing meals and saving time and money on groceries, as is “a good set of containers with matching lids.”

For meal prep, Alison suggested buying foods in advance that are quick and easy to cook and peel and chop vegetables.

She said if you stay organized and freeze meals ahead of time, you’ll be less tempted to snuggle during the week and order takeout.

“Maybe we’ll have a roast chook and use the leftovers for soups, a chicken pie or wraps for lunch. Always use your leftovers,” she said.

Alison recommended buying long-life products that you use regularly, such as canned tomatoes, pasta and rice in bulk when it’s on sale to stock up.

She also stocks discounted coffee pods, tea bags, toilet paper, puff pastry, and cheese.

Alison keeps abreast of specials and sales by scouring grocery store catalogs with her husband and planning her meals around promoted recipes and what she wants to eat that week.

She then organizes her shopping list into which items to get in which store, depending on current specials.

The busy mom said she doesn’t have time to go to every grocery store every week as she also has a full-time job and runs a business, but she will often do numerous small errands to get the items on sale when she can.

Another tip is to go to your local greengrocer for fresh produce and buy seasonal fruits and vegetables that are plentiful and a lot cheaper.