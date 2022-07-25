Frugal mum reveals how she cut her grocery bill in HALF using a few simple shopping tricks

A frugal mom has revealed how she’s cut her grocery budget in half and now spends just $71 a week at the grocery store shopping for coupons and toast and eating Weet-Bix for breakfast.

Kelly Lakewood, from Adelaide, has built a following on social media sharing how she can save precious pennies on her weekly shop.

When she appeared on Sunrise, she shared how she feeds her family of four for just $10 a day — including plenty of healthy fresh fruits and vegetables.

A frugal mom has revealed how she’s cut her grocery budget in half and now spends just $71 a week at the grocery store by shopping for coupons and toast and eating Weet-Bix for breakfast

The mother of two revealed that she buys discounted bread during her weekly shop because it’s good for toast in the morning, but sometimes picks up more later in the week

The mother of two revealed that she buys discounted bread during her weekly shop because it’s good for toast in the morning, but sometimes picks up more later in the week.

She added that she has a “master list” when she goes to the stores — but for dinner, alternate between about 30 meals and only pick ingredients based on what’s written down.

By switching between Coles, Woolworths and other stores, she saves up to $100 a week on groceries by rummaging through discounted items.

Speaking to David Koch and Kylie Gillies on Friday, Kelly revealed: “I spent $71 yesterday, it will be about a week.

The mother of two revealed that she buys discounted bread during her weekly shop because it’s good for toast in the morning, but sometimes picks up more later in the week.

Kelly’s haul includes fresh bananas, apples and oranges, as well as snacks such as prinkels and breakfast with bread and Weet-bix

“I’ll have to refill more bread and milk and things like that,” she said.

“I don’t pay more than about $12 for a kilo of meat.

“I know that’s really tricky, but it’s just kind of a game I have and then I can get really good prizes on stuff.”

Kelly also said it’s always good to look ‘up, down and around’ on the shelves, as eye line products tend to be the most expensive.

She also revealed that when it comes to breakfast, she mostly sticks to toast, Weet-Bix and porridge, but the family treats themselves to pancakes on the weekends.

Kelly also said it’s always good to look “up, down, and around” on the shelves, as products on the eyeline tend to be the most expensive.

She added that she will remain “loyal to the private label” and will not buy branded items unless they are discounted.

The mom also said the “million dollar question” is when to shop — but this can vary from store to store.

“Go in and ask your store manager when they’re making their price cuts,” she said.