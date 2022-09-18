Frosty relationship between Craig Bellamy and Brandon Smith is laid bare after brutal snub

Brandon Smith’s Melbourne career is coming to an end and Craig Bellamy is reportedly relieved to see the back of the man they call ‘Cheese’.

The New Zealand international will complete his move to the Sydney Roosters in a matter of weeks, one of a quartet of stars set to leave AAMI Park alongside Felise Kaufusi, Jesse and Kenny Bromwich.

But while Bellamy singled out the latter trio for praise after the Storm’s season ended with a 28-20 loss in the elimination final against the Raiders last week, Smith didn’t get a mention.

According to Sydney Morning HeraldSmith had ‘worn out his welcome’ in Melbourne and Bellamy reportedly made it clear he had had enough of his antics.

The Storm hooker regularly made the headlines this season and rarely for the right reasons.

Apparently disappointed with Melbourne’s decision to commit to Harry Grant as their long-term No.9 solution, Smith announced his intentions to leave the club.

The 26-year-old rejected an offer from the Storm to sign a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000 per year. season with the Roosters from 2023.

If his decision to announce the deal for an extraordinary podcast appearance last December was surprising, hearing Smith declare his desire to win a premiership with the Tricolors left Melbourne unimpressed.

To further complicate matters, the Kiwi star also claimed the Storm had ‘a drinking culture’, a revelation that went down like a lead balloon at the club.

Smith’s season went from bad to worse when he was banned for three weeks after calling referee Adam Gee a ‘cheat’ after he was fouled in Melbourne’s 28-6 loss to Cronulla.

Significantly, Bellamy did not defend Smith at the time.

“I don’t know what he said,” he said.

– We do not want our players to show this kind of disrespect for the referees. I can only say that it will not happen again.’

Earlier this week, the soon-to-be Roosters hooker revealed he was relegated to training on his own as a result of his suspension.

“It’s not the norm, it’s pretty special,” he said.

‘I think it was just kind of just being punished for not putting the team first. It’s been pretty tough and a bit of a laugh.

‘Getting up early and training yourself, it gets pretty boring. But just being able to hang out with the boys now makes me much more grateful to be in a team sport.’