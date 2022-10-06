Frontline Covid hero's Bali holiday ruined after Jetstar loses bag with $3,000 worth of scuba gear

A frontline Covid worker had his long-awaited holiday in Bali ruined after Jetstar lost his bag full of diving equipment worth $3,000.

Malcom’s wife Toni planned the surprise Indonesian diving holiday for her husband’s 60th birthday after he worked on the frontline for two years during Covid-19.

The couple flew to Bali from Melbourne via Darwin despite long delays and multiple flight cancellations.

But after arriving in Bali, they discovered that Jetstar had lost one of their checked bags, which contained $3,000 worth of diving equipment.

Describing the whole experience as ‘terrible’, Malcom said he was told Jetstar was unable to find his bag.

“It’s actually been terrible,” Malcom told the Today show on Thursday.

‘At check-in we had three bags checked and only two arrived from Darwin.

‘Unfortunately it was a festive holiday to go diving in Indonesia which is a great place to dive but they (Jetstar) have lost my diving equipment.

‘The sad thing about it is that Jetstar can’t give us any idea where the bag is, they scanned it in and the problem with that is they just can’t even tell us where it is now.’

Malcom’s wife Toni claims the airline told her they had ‘no record’ of scanning the luggage.

Toni and Malcom (pictured) have had their long-awaited Bali holiday ruined after Jetstar lost their checked bag containing $3,000 worth of diving equipment

Toni said she had been planning the vacation for a long time.

‘I’m really disappointed for Mal,’ said Toni. ‘I think he was a fish in a previous life as he needs to be on or under the water and this was a holiday that he really needed.

‘He was frontline services during Covid for the last two years. It’s a vacation I’ve been planning for a long time.

‘It contained a lot of surprises for him. It wasn’t one I planned.’

Both Malcom and Toni are waiting to hear from Jetstar, despite being told they would be contacted within 24 hours by email after reporting their lost bag.

The couple called Jetstar three times but feel the airline doesn’t care or understand their concerns, describing their treatment as ‘abusive’.

‘Nothing. No emails, no phone calls, no texts, no nothing,” Toni said.

‘No acknowledgment at all and we’ve spent hours trying to get through to them.’

Jetstar told Daily Mail Australia it ‘sincerely apologizes’ for disrupting Malcom and Toni’s journey and is doing everything possible to find their missing bag.

“This is obviously not the experience we want for our customers and we sincerely apologize to Malcolm and Toni for the disruption to their journey,” Jetstar said in a statement.

“Our customer team is working hard to locate the missing bag and will be contacting Malcolm and Toni to discuss what further support we can provide.”

The airline pledged it is doing everything it can to overcome recent operational challenges, including hiring more staff, adding special services to support during disruptions and creating a buffer between flights.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and patience as we continue to work to improve our operations,” Jetstar said.

Toni claimed Jetstar (pictured, queuing at the Jetstar departure terminal at Sydney Airport) told the couple they had ‘no record’ of the luggage and said they had not heard from the airline despite being told they would be contacted within 24 hours with an update

It comes after the airline canceled further flights just days after issuing an apology to customers over ongoing flight disruptions.

On Wednesday, passengers were told their flight from Honolulu to Melbourne had been ditched 24 hours before its scheduled take-off.

Travelers were told of the cancellation before they arrived at the airport and given $300 vouchers for accommodation while they worked ‘around the clock’ to replace a damaged windscreen on one of their planes.

“We understand how frustrating and inconvenient the disruption is and we sincerely apologize to customers affected by this unavoidable change,” a Jetstar statement read.

Two days earlier, the airline promised travelers that flight disruptions would be a thing of the past.

Jetstar chief executive Matthew Franzi told 9News on Monday that ‘bad luck’ was primarily to blame for the disruptions and acknowledged the low-cost airline had ‘not delivered to customer expectations’.