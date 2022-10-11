Frontier markets: tightening financial conditions are bad news for smaller economies

Frontier markets offer investors the promise of higher growth. Lately, that has come in the form of debt, not income.

Financial conditions for emerging economies have deteriorated dramatically over the past six months, according to the IMF’s latest Global Financial Stability Report, released Tuesday. The rising dollar and rising interest rates threaten to push dozens of countries to the brink of sovereign debt.

The smallest emerging markets, the so-called frontier markets, have the worst. Many are in Africa and, like Ghana and Zambia, have only sold their first foreign bonds in the last decade. But even larger economies, such as Brazil and India, which are more resilient to the many crises of the past two years, are not immune.

The debt-to-GDP and debt-to-government ratio in frontier markets has doubled since 2010. Bond maturities will rise sharply from next year, but access to international markets is limited. Less than $4 billion in foreign currency bonds coming in this year; that will increase to $10 billion next year and about $16 billion in the next two years. Without re-entry, the IMF warns, they will default.

Fortunately, the coming debt crises should not be systemic, unlike those in the emerging world in the 1990s. Governments of larger economies from Asia to Latin America have built up buffers of foreign reserves, developing deep local financial markets. Brazil and India, for example, borrow almost exclusively domestically.

But local market conditions are also tightening, partly to fight inflation, partly because foreign investors have fled. They have removed $70 billion from emerging market bond funds this year, split roughly equally between local and foreign currency bond funds.

Even in their own currency, governments cannot borrow indefinitely. Debt service spending diverts money from productive investment, stunts growth and fuels unrest.

Solving that problem will require tough and unpopular tax decisions that local politicians have evaded for decades. With financial conditions at their worst since the global financial crisis, this is not likely to change anytime soon.