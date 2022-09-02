From TOWIE to MAFS! Made In Chelsea hunk Miles Nazaire’s dating history

Married At First Sight’s Ella Ding has joined the upcoming season of British reality show Made In Chelsea as a love interest of ladies man Miles Nazaire.

However, rumors are already circulating that the couple may have already split up, leaving the Australian beauty, 28, with only a brief appearance in the series.

The rumored couple hooked up on Instagram in May and producers approached her to appear in the new season after learning she was in London.

“Miles is lovely and wonderful, we had such a special time filming and getting to know each other. But I’m ready to go home [to Australia] and get back to a good room,” Ella said recently.

According to Yahoo lifestyleElla and Miles hooked up on Instagram in May after he saw her on TV and “there was a lot of flirting.”

“When the producers of Made In Chelsea found out and saw that Ella was traveling around Europe, they invited her to the show to explore their on-screen connection,” a source told the publication.

The West London heartthrob’s most famous relationship is with Maeva D’Ascanio (pictured)

Maeva has since moved on and is expecting her first baby with co-star and fiancé James Taylor. Together in the picture

The West London heartthrob’s most famous relationship is with Maeva D’Ascanio – whom he dated for three years.

The French-born beauty, 30, joined Made In Chelsea after they split in 2019, leaving Miles in complete shock that she had followed him to the show.

He told MailOnline at the time: “Her participation on the show was a shock to me. She just showed up. It worried me.

‘We don’t hate each other. We’re not enemies or anything. But one has a little more love for the other…’ he added cryptically.

However, Maeva has since moved on and is expecting her first baby with co-star and fiancé James Taylor.

Emily Blackwell

Emily Blackwell (pictured) and Miles’ romance was the hot topic of the 19th series of Made In Chelsea – but the pair never went all the way

Emily told MailOnline in 2020: “Miles is great, but he’s like an excitable little puppy. He’s good looking and just has an extreme amount of girls sliding into his DMs”

The romance of Emily Blackwell and Miles was the hot topic of the 19th series of Made In Chelsea, but the pair never went far.

Emily told MailOnline in 2020: “Miles is great, but he’s like an excitable little puppy. He’s a good looking guy and just has an extreme amount of girls sliding into his DMs.

“We’ve definitely had some close calls, but we get along so well as friends, I just didn’t want to ruin a friendship. Things can go seriously wrong!’

The former roommates have “seen each other in all kinds of different states,” says Emily, which she sees as both positive and negative when it comes to potential romance.

Bethany Moore

New Girl: In 2010, viewers were introduced to Beth, Miles’ new flame, whom he met through Emily

Miles had a brief romance with Bethany Moore in 2020, with the brunette beauty causing a stir between Miles and Emily.

Emily told MailOnline at the time, “Yeah, she’s from Jersey and we’ve all been on a ski trip together,” she recalls. “And so yes, I think from that point on things blossomed between them.

“I felt fine about this, but it put me in a difficult position,” she added.

Emily explained that Miles had “crossed the friendship line,” but that she is partly to blame.”

“I mean, I wasn’t closing it. I enjoyed it. But then it’s like we can’t say all these things about being good friends and act like that. We are friends.’

Ruby Adler

The 27-year-old got caught up in an upper-class drama when he became embroiled in Ruby Adler’s 10-year relationship with Reza Amiri-Garroussi

It wasn’t just Maeva who had a relationship drama with Miles in Made in Chelsea.

The 27-year-old became entangled in an upper-class drama when he became embroiled in Ruby Adler’s 10-year relationship with Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

Ruby was accused of having an emotional affair with Miles and then broke up with Reza, with many fans hoping the couple would get back together.

However, the couple never made it official.

Tiffany Watson

Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson (pictured) also enjoyed a brief fling with Miles

Fellow Chelsea beauty Tiffany Watson was also in a relationship with Miles.

The star, who is best known for dating Sam Thompson, retired from the series before Miles joined in 2017.

But she made a surprise return in 2020 and quickly made a move for Miles.

Things didn’t go that far, though, when Miles told MailOnline, “Tiff quickly made it very clear that she’s definitely not looking for a boyfriend.”

Chloe Brockett

Miles met fellow reality star Chloe Brockett, 21, while starring on E4’s Celebs Go Dating last year, their romance that started when Chloe asked Miles out.

Miles met fellow reality star Chloe Brockett, 21, while starring on E4’s Celebs Go Dating last year, their romance that started when Chloe asked Miles out.

The couple enjoyed their first date at a chic oyster bar in London – before going on a romantic mini-break to Essex together.

However, the couple did not last long.

Despite their beloved on-screen appearance, they collapsed when the cameras weren’t on, with Miles reportedly asking Chloe to “fake” their romance in order to get more screen time.

An insider told The Sun at the time: “Before the mini-break, Miles told everyone he didn’t feel like Chloe.

“He asked her if they could pretend there was something between them for extra camera time. She thought it was really desperate on his part, but wanted to see if they’d catch feelings when they were gone.

“But the whole thing was orchestrated — they didn’t have any chemistry.”