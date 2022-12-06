From the World Cup to Gosford: Fans urged to turn out for Socceroos stars

“You’ve seen it with the numbers coming out on live sites across the country that football is in the spotlight and there’s definitely a strong interest in the game,” said Santo. “So it’s really about converting those fans who walked out on Sunday morning thinking that was a great experience, and understanding a lot of those players that they’ve seen on the screens…many of them playing in the A-League”. Andrew Redmayne (Sydney), Garang Kuol (Central Coast), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide) and Matt Leckie (Melbourne City) will all play for their clubs this weekend. Credit:Getty The A-League Men’s season resumes this weekend and all eight members of the Socceroos squad are expected to play for their clubs, including Kuol and Mathew Leckie, the man who scored the wonder goal against Denmark. On Saturday night at Allianz Stadium, Leckie is expected to face Sydney FC alongside Melbourne City teammates Marco Tilio and Jamie McLaren, with Andrew Redmayne in goal.

Gosford on Sunday afternoon, Central Coast Mariners are confident that Kuol, Jason Cummings and Danny Vukovic will play against Newcastle. And Adelaide United manager Carl Veart said Craig Goodwin – the man who scored against France, assisted Mitch Duke’s goal against Tunisia and fired in the shot that led to Argentina’s own goal – will play on Friday night. Before leaving Qatar, Goodwin said: “We hope what we have achieved can help grow the game at home. Because the A-League is better than assumed. The quality of Australian football is better than people think. It’s been that way for a long time, but hopefully what we’ve achieved can put Australian football on the map and grow the game.” Converting Australians with an interest in world football into A-League fans has been an elusive goal for club and league bosses over the years, and even this year an exhibition featuring Barcelona in Sydney attracted three times the crowds of the A League grand final Men’s a few days later in Melbourne. “The conversion is really about raising awareness and our messages, talking about the A-League’s strong standard and atmosphere. If you put a good product on the market, people will come,” said Santo.