From the catwalk to the big screen, roller skating is back and more stylish than ever

From baking bread to tie-dying, a plethora of nostalgic hobbies comforted us during pandemic lockdowns.

But as the world turns, many time-consuming activities have disappeared from our radar, with the exception of one: roller skating.

During New York Fashion Week, Victor Glemaud held the first-ever fashion show at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center, and they’re not the only ones to choose the family-owned and operated roller skating rink in the heart of NYC as their event venue.

To celebrate the launch of their new Fall/Winter 2022 collection, activewear brand Splits59 hosted a roller skating event to skate through Fashion Week on Monday, September 12, with DJ Harley Viera-Newton rocking the DJ booth.

To celebrate the launch of their new Fall/Winter 2022 collection, LA-based activewear brand Splits59 hosted a roller skating event on Monday, September 12 for fashion connoisseurs to skate through Fashion Week.

DJ Harley Viera-Newton rocked the DJ booth while guests decked out in cute splits59 gear skated around enjoying cocktails and light bites.

Actress Sabina Rich, Broadway performer Beth Nicely, professional dancer Katy Schuele, PerfectDD fashion designer Alice Kim, and celebrity stylist Joiee Thorpe were all in attendance.

A model walked the runway for Swim With Poppies during DC Miami Swim Week, wearing a pair of white roller skates over her shoulder

Looking like she was on her way to the ice rink, a model walked the Swim With Poppies rink during DC Miami Swim Week in a psychedelic pastel set with white roller skates with bright pink wheels slung over her shoulder.

Sure, roller skates have become a trendy runway accessory, but what could be a bigger stamp of approval than Madonna wearing them?

The Material Girl and Nile Rodgers took a ride at The DiscOasis in Central Park in August.

Do you want to go roller skating? Make it a night you’ll never forget in a fun lewk!

Opt for a neon ensemble like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s new take on Barbie and Ken to stand out from the crowd.

And don’t forget to bring your own set of skates! Sure you can rent a few, but brands like Impala skating offer styles in prints that you just can’t pass up.

Keep clothes comfortable and light so you can swing around corners with ease.