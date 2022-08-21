From The Block to a brothel: Former Neighbours star Sharon Johal reveals her surprise new role

<!–

Sharon Johal of The Block is wasting no time losing her high regard after her tumultuous time on the show.

The 35-year-old former Neighbors star will take on a role as a brothel owner in the upcoming Apple+ crime series Shantaram, alongside Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.

The upcoming series, which was shot in Melbourne, will launch on October 14.

“I am really proud to be part of Shantaram. It was a compelling role, albeit contradictory,” she said The Herald Sun this week of her new role.

“I’m going from being a detective in the movie to a tradie on The Block and then a brothel owner in Shantaram,” Johal said.

Sharon said the role required her to speak and relearn her native Hindi language.

‘In the slums it is a different dialect. Finally I feel like Australia may be showing the multifaceted personality I have and the abilities I have and I would love to show that more,” she added.

It comes after Johal broke down in tears after failing to impress judge Shaynna Blaze and getting the lowest score.

“If a house would make me angry, it will to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said as she walked across the room.

“It’s not a bathroom I feel good in.”

Shaynna chided the couple, saying they could do their homework better in Victorian-era homes.

‘Are you going for a treat? [the house] similar? Because if you’re going to treat her like that, you’re going to have to deal with me,” Shaynna continued.

“They need to do some homework… very quickly.”

Sharon was not happy with the criticism and burst into tears. It came after scoring just 20.5 out of a possible 30.