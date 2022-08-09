From the Archives: A look at the investigation that led to the FBI search of Trump’s Florida home.

The National Archives discovered in January that, at the end of his term, former President Donald J. Trump had taken 15 boxes from the White House to his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort containing government documents, mementos, gifts and letters. The boxes contain material covered by the Presidential Records Act, which requires all documents and records related to official business to be turned over to the archives.

After Mr. Trump returned the boxes to the National Archives, the archivists found documents containing “items marked as classified national security information,” the agency told Congress in February.