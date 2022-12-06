From The Archives, 1992: Tuktuk saga just putt putts along

This was despite the fact that the Federal Office for Road Safety had already issued compliance plates for tuk-tuks.
Three tuk-tuks now sit in his backyard. She drives one of them to work and sometimes parks on Kent Street, ignoring their stares. It is legal to drive them in NSW, but not to use them for business.
“I saw a tuk-tuk and thought, ‘Aha, this is what Sydney needs, a shot in the arm,’” he told the Herald yesterday. “I got licensed to run a tourism business from the Department of Transportation and then went full steam ahead.
“I’m a gray-haired woman from the western suburbs who saw a great opportunity and decided to give it a try. Big buses speeding around are not the same as a cute little tuk-tuk that takes you where you want to go.”
He is now working full-time to pay off the debts his company racked up.
The Ombudsman’s Preliminary Report roundly condemned the Department of Transportation for its handling of the matter.
It stated: “I also believe that the department’s conduct, in failing to provide adequate justification to support its decisions…was unreasonable, unfair, oppressive, or unduly discriminatory.”
The report recommended that “given the high cost of litigation, the Department of Transportation immediately enter into negotiations…on the issue of compensation.”
The plaintiffs intend to claim compensation of about 2 million dollars.
Mr Baird’s office would not comment directly on the report’s findings, but a spokesman said the minister had not even seen the draft of the report “which we understand has gone to the department”.
As Australia’s sole importer and manufacturer of tuk-tuks, Mr. Clouten’s business is highly dependent on people like Ms. Sha-Kes getting the go-ahead from the proper authorities.
Charging
Mr. Clouten imports parts from Thailand and assembles them here with some Australian components to meet Australian standards.
He said he could create jobs for 1,000 people with the tuk-tuks.
On 2 September 1993 the Herald reported: Tuk-Tuk Hire, the first of an upcoming nationwide hire operation, recently started in Manly.
For $15 an hour, you can travel as far as you want in a “100 per cent naturally air-conditioned” vehicle, as long as you have a standard Australian or international license.