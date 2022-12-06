From The Archives, 1992: Tuktuk saga just putt putts along

This was despite the fact that the Federal Office for Road Safety had already issued compliance plates for tuk-tuks.

Three tuk-tuks now sit in his backyard. She drives one of them to work and sometimes parks on Kent Street, ignoring their stares. It is legal to drive them in NSW, but not to use them for business.

“I saw a tuk-tuk and thought, ‘Aha, this is what Sydney needs, a shot in the arm,’” he told the Herald yesterday. “I got licensed to run a tourism business from the Department of Transportation and then went full steam ahead.

“I’m a gray-haired woman from the western suburbs who saw a great opportunity and decided to give it a try. Big buses speeding around are not the same as a cute little tuk-tuk that takes you where you want to go.”

He is now working full-time to pay off the debts his company racked up.