From the Archives, 1992: Bloodless landing in Mogadishu, then Marines lay down the law

From the front page of The Herald, December 10, 1992. Credit:The Sydney Morning Herald The Marines later released many of the Somalis at Mogadishu airport, but Captain Tim Miller said some were still being held. Four massive US Air Force cargo jets have already landed at the newly secured airport, carrying the first of the next wave of more than 30,000 UN-sanctioned coalition troops. A ship carrying wheat is also heading to the port of Mogadishu, in an effort to test its security and see if one of the two main warring factions will continue to disrupt the unloading operations. Operation Restore Hope aims to prevent an estimated two million Somalis from starving to death over the next two months, caused by a combination of famine and two years of fighting and destruction.

More than 30,000 tons of food is stored at the port, but gunfire and looting have prevented it from reaching starving rural areas. Operation Restore Hope’s commander, Colonel Gregory Newbolt, said after landing he was very pleased with the speed and efficiency of the operation. He said his top priority was to secure Mogadishu so that food could immediately flow to affected rural areas to the west and north of the capital. Colonel Newbolt said the next step was to secure all strategic ports and high grounds in Mogadishu itself. He declined to give details of when US troops would fly into the faction-torn rural towns of Baidoa and Bardera.

It is clear, however, that Marines will likely move to Baidoa within two days, where there was shooting and killing earlier this week. It is clear that Colonel Newbolt wants food aid to flow through the country as quickly as possible, to show the Somalis that the US only intervenes for humanitarian reasons. Mogadishu’s warlord, General Mohamed Farah Aideed, welcomed the arrival of US troops, following a deal between himself and US Special Envoy Mr Richard Oakley. Loading Under the agreement, General Aideed gave a national radio address calling on his supporters to put away their weapons and not oppose the Marines, provided the military operation was confined to the airport and port.