From the Archives, 1982: Terror in Sydney

Police could not say for sure that the explosions, minutes apart in an old car in the parking lot, were related to the explosion at the consulate. But club officials noted that the coincidence was too great. The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal in the parking garage of the Hakoah Club. Credit:Paul Murray A senior police officer said late last night that there was no doubt that the explosions at the club were caused by a bomb. Police said the Westfield Towers bomb was placed in the seventh-floor stairwell. The force of the explosion tore a 16-inch hole in the reinforced concrete landing. Three people were injured. Ms Clara Lowry, 63, a cleaner, who had been in the hallway outside the consulate, lay in St Vincent’s Hospital last night in a serious but stable condition, with head injuries. Mr Paul Nethery, an insurance broker, and a woman whose name has not been released, were taken to hospital in shock but were later allowed to leave. They had been to nearby offices.

A police scientist at the scene of the Westfield Towers explosion. The bomb blew a hole through the concrete floor. Credit:Staff photographer. Police sources said last night that there was no hard evidence as to who was responsible for the attacks. A number of people called the police and newspaper bureaus to claim responsibility. A woman with a British accent called police after the Westfield Towers blast and said the Palestine Liberation Organization was responsible. The director of the Palestinian Information Service, Mr. Ali Kazak, said the bombing had nothing to do with the PLO.

“These acts are intended to harm our cause.” he said. “The only ones who benefit are the enemies of the Palestinians, namely Israel.” He claimed that it was a known fact that Israel’s secret police, the Mossad, operated in Australia. Israel’s Consul General, Dr. Moshe Liba, who was in the office when the bomb went off, said neither he nor any member of his staff received any warning. “This is a clear warning to the Australian people that they must take action to eradicate the terrorism that is going on around the world,” he said. Dr. Liba confirmed in a radio interview on 2GB that he had reported the bombing to his government.

He said police told him the caller claimed it was a PLO bombing. Dr. Liba said that given the magnitude of the damage caused “one would have to imagine it was a terrorist act”. He said that the Palestine Liberation Organization was a great threat to the security of the world. When asked if he thought the woman’s call to the police might be a nonsense, Dr Liba replied: “I know that the people who plant bombs around the world are the PLO and the people in the employ of the PLO .” The bomb shattered the consulate office and caused damage to three other floors. Although the bomb was on the seventh floor, the blast blew a ground floor fire door off its hinges.

Head injury… Mrs. Clara Lowry is taken to hospital. Credit:Staff photographer There were two explosions in the underground parking garage of the Hakoah Club, one at 6:45 a.m. and the other about two minutes later. No one was injured and no structural damage was done. The senior police officer said it resembled an incendiary bomb made from two bottles of liquefied petroleum gas with wires attached. It was a different device than the one at the consulate. Police are examining the car and wreckage today after the car has cooled down.

It is clear that the car has been stolen. The license plates did not match the description of the vehicle. Acting Prime Minister Mr Anthony said after the initial blast that security for Israeli diplomatic staff and the Stewart Royal Commission on drug trafficking would be stepped up. The Commission has offices on the ninth floor of Westfield Towers. “This is something we hate, and it’s tragic that things like this are happening in Australia.” he said. The Prime Minister, Mr Wran, called the bombing an act of disgusting violence and said the government would not tolerate such acts with an overtone of terrorism.