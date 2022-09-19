From Student to Businessman: 5 Steps to Become an Entrepreneur While Still in University

You don't have to wait until graduation. The experience of running your own business can help you in your studies and give you an impetus for development. We want to help make your transition into the professional world as smooth as possible!

Understand the profession from the inside

It doesn’t just work with management majors. Your own business, directly or indirectly related to the profession you receive, will allow you to better understand the theory that is told in class. For example, a journalism student can launch his own small Internet publication, a chef can bake cakes to order, and Ca developer can create an application. In addition, any business contributes to the development of time-management skills, goal-setting and delegating tasks – they will be useful both in studies and in life.

Entrepreneurial experience will also help in writing your thesis – just make your business the subject of research.

Lay the groundwork for a career

Having your own business as a student helps lay the foundation for a career. Many universities have business support centers for young entrepreneurs. Specialists help turn a promising idea into a very real project: create a business plan, find investors and a site for work. They also organize trainings and courses to prepare entrepreneurs.

Therefore, if you have an idea to start a business, carefully study the opportunities of your university and take advantage of them. It will not only simplify the start-up process, but also reduce costs.

Another way to get useful information is to talk to real entrepreneurs. A student can do this, for example, during an internship or summer internship. Try to find out what difficulties the business owners had to face, what resources they used, what books and courses were useful to them.

Earn

Any business at the start requires an investment. But do not necessarily work long in the negative – choose options on a budget. For example, take a franchise or ready-made business with accumulated customer base: so spend a lot of money on advertising and interior design will not have.

Another idea – monetize your hobby and sell handmade goods in social networks. Here you will need money only for consumables and promotion. You can control the investment based on demand: there are orders – there is spending, and a temporary lull – you do not need to buy anything.

There are options without a starting budget. For example, start with designing websites or creating content – logos, texts, videos, or anything else. Gradually, a big business can grow out of a small one. The main thing is to get started!

Make the world a better place

An eco-friendly alternative to plastic, an app with smart personalized entertainment search, a gadget that monitors pet health. If you have an idea for a useful and innovative startup, college is a great time to start.

It will be easier to find support for the implementation of the plan. Mentors from business incubators will help with the transformation of an idea into a realistic project; and numerous youth competitions and grants will help with financing. These are launched by venture funds, student associations, universities, entrepreneurs, government agencies — there are many opportunities to receive investments.

Startup contests are also useful because they allow you to meet successful businessmen or meet like-minded people.

Gain experience

Life and professional experience. It comes in handy even if you don’t want to continue developing your business after graduation. It will be easier to look for a job this way than with just a diploma. In addition, it is easy to develop networking – making useful business connections in entrepreneurship. Business acquaintances may include a potential employer or a future partner for the launch of a new project.

Kind of business a student can start from scratch

The advantages of student business are obvious: you are your own boss, you set your own work schedule and income level. The key problem is that to open a business for a student, in most cases, you need start-up capital. If the business doesn’t go well, you’ll lose both your investment and your time. That’s why we recommend choosing a business for a student with a minimum investment.

Immediately refuse such business projects for students:

stockbroking (risky, requires constant financial investments);

network marketing (takes a lot of time and brings a small income);

blogging (blog promotion lasts a long time, so it does not make sense to expect profit in the near future).

Business for a student should be honest, safe, and based on what you can and love to do.