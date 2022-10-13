From Stoner Comedies to Slasher Horror: The Unpredictable Career of David Gordon Green

Early in David Gordon Green‘s career, many critics had pegged him as the heir to… Terrence Malick. Movies like George Washington and All real girlsfeel forged in the embers of groundbreaking US core dramas like badlands and days of thunder. All reference points aside, even in the early stages of his decade-long career, Green possessed a directorial stamp all his own, as well as a propensity for zigzagging where others expected him to.





Green was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and later went on to study film at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. There, Green collaborated with classmates (and, in some cases, future collaborators) such as Jody Hill (Observe & Report), Jeff Nichols (Lovingly, Mud), and Craig Zobel (Compliance, The Hunt), all of which would go on to help shape southern indie cinema over the years. It was at film school that Green also met the future comedy superstar Danny McBride; the two have since teamed up with Jody Hill on a cult classic HBO comedy shows like East and down, vice directorsand The Righteous Gems (for what it’s worth, McBride also kept writing credits for every entry in Green’s Reimagined Halloween trilogy)

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you read this carefully, you might see a pattern: How does a former indie whiz kid once compared to Terrence Malick go on to create a low-down white trash bildungsroman like East and down? Come to think of it, what was the man who made the seething and ferocious neo-noir like in a small town? snow angels also happen to make the cheerful lowbrow stoner action comedy Pineapple Express? Who exactly is David Gordon Green, and what kind of movies is he interested in?

RELATED: New Wigs, Old Wounds: Breaking Down the ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer





David Gordon Green would rather retire than be pigeonholed

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

In any case, the answer to that last question seems to be: all. Green is a true, voracious student film, and has often hinted in interviews that he would rather retire than be stuck taking one kind of photo. The first four characteristics of Green – George Washington and All real girlswhich are both tangentially about improvised working-class communities in the South, as well as darker, more Gothic works such as snow angels and undertow – are all a piece with each other. They are repentant, often bittersweet character studies about lost and/or damaged individuals. While these films have undeniably loose structural arcs – George Washington is about a group of friends who are thrown into disarray when an unexpected tragedy strikes, All real girls is the story of a small town lothario, snow angels counts with familial dysfunction and alcohol abuse – they are almost completely indifferent to plot. Like Robert AltmanGroen is in love with regional disposable texture: even his first Halloween remake features a completely unnecessary but absolutely delightful scene where two police officers discuss the details of what exactly a Bahn Mi sandwich is.

Pineapple Express Was Green’s First Real Career Pivot

Green’s first real career pivot took place with Pineapple Expresswho above all bears the creative stamp of his star Seth Rogen and co-producer Judd Apatow. On paper, the film reads like a rental job, but Green manages to sneak in moments of disarming texture details: a doomed family dinner, crazy musical montages, an elaborate explanation of an object known only as the Cross-Joint, etc. After Pineapple ExpressGreen seemed eager to embrace the mantle of goofball comedy director and signed on to direct his friend Danny McBride in your Highnessa farcical fantasy that feels like curl or the beast master, but filtered through a blurry lens with bong water accents. Critics, unsurprisingly, hated your Highness, though their predictable anger hardly seemed to bother Green or McBride. The next was the babysittera crazy, demented riff on Babysitting Adventures that followed Jonah Hill on his own After hoursstyle adventure through a freaky funhouse version of NYC after dark.

Just when it seemed like David Gordon Green deserved more comparisons to… Bobby and Peter Farrelly then Terrence Malick, the director throws his audience another curveball. That curveball was Prince Avalanchea lo-fi return to Green’s roots in which two road workers played by Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch bond and bicker together while painting a stretch of fire-scorched road. Suddenly, David Gordon Green, the indie darling, was back. This led to the psychologically pulverizing pulp thriller Joe – which to this day is one of Nicolas Cages most terrifying performances – as well as the low-key, beautiful mangle hornin which Al Pacino talks to a cat, makes keys for a living, and romances with a bank teller played by Holly Hunter.

Green refuses to stop reinventing his career

Image via Fortis Films

Over the years, the reinvention has continued: Green dabbled in prestigious Oscar bait with Our brand is in crisisgot an excellent performance from Jake Gyllenhaal in the inspiring drama strongereffectively co-directed three of HBO’s most memorable recent comedies alongside Jody Hill, and was successfully revived John Carpenter’s Halloween franchisee. Somehow, despite his prolific nature and increasingly busy schedule, Green has even found time to do some acting: he has a memorable cameo alongside his Joe star Nic Cage in this year’s lighthearted Meta satire The unbearable weight of enormous talentand he will also be featured in this year’s upcoming edition Bones and everything (fun fact: Green and Bones and everything director Luca Guadagnino his friends in real life, and Green was even long attached to a remake of Dario Argentos Suspiriaa project that Guadagnino eventually got off the ground).

What drives Green to shed his artistic skin every few years? Where does this anxiety come from? Why has Green refused to follow the route of directors like? Wes Anderson and Guillermo Del Toro, who are often accused by their detractors of repeatedly making a version of the same film? Unlike the aforementioned filmmakers, who obsessively return to a fixed set of themes in film after film, Green seems to see each new venture as a new challenge. He hardly cares about the feathers of franchise purists with something like last year’s divisive sequel Halloween kills: In any case, Green seems to welcome divergent, even polarized, opinions. Green’s film style has a hypnotic rawness that can be registered as unpolished to the untrained eye. A more accurate reading would be that Green is a truly experimental filmmaker who likes to play with audience expectations. He will never self-parody or fall off the proverbial map, because there is no easy-to-predict type of David Gordon Green movie: just the movie he wants to make next.

Speaking of which: Green has already mapped out his next project. After Halloween ends – the final chapter in his reimagined trilogy – Green will tackle another canonical horror trait through an updated version of William Friedkin’s the exorcist in front of Blumhouse. Whether this mainstream pursuit will serve as a pathway for Groen to make something smaller, less mainstream and more personal, who knows? All we know is that we will follow Green wherever he goes. Our movie landscape is a more exciting and unpredictable place to have him in.