From Star Trek to Scream Queens: A glimpse at Kirstie Alley’s remarkable film and TV career

The Hollywood community was in mourning Monday, with the news that beloved actress Kirstie Alley passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

The actress leaves an incredible legacy and forged her career in the film and TV industry after growing up in Wichita, Kansas, and originally wanting to be an interior designer.

She also made headlines later in life, claiming last year that she was “blackballed” by Hollywood after vocally supporting Donald Trump.

Mourning: The Hollywood community is in mourning on Monday, with the news that beloved actress Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71 after battling cancer

Legacy: The actress leaves an incredible legacy and forges her career in the film and TV industry after growing up in Wichita, Kansas, and originally wanting to be an interior designer

Blackballed: She also made headlines later in life, claiming last year that she was “blackballed” by Hollywood after vocally supporting Donald Trump

Born to a lumber company owner and a housewife, Alley left the Midwest for Los Angeles to pursue a career in interior design and also to explore Scientology.

Her first touch of fame came on the small screen, appearing in a 1979 episode of Match Game and a 1980 episode of Password Plus.

She was uncredited in a 1979 episode of Quark and made her indie feature debut with 1981’s One More Chance.

Early: Born to a lumber company owner and a housewife, Alley left the Midwest for Los Angeles to pursue a career in interior design and also to explore Scientology

Alley landed her first major film role in 1982, playing Vulcan Starfleet officer Saavik in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan, the eighth highest-grossing film of that year.

She was offered to return for the next two sequels, though she reportedly turned them down, claiming that Paramount offered her less for the sequels than she was paid for Wrath of Khan.

The actress continued to work regularly on both the small and big screens, guest starring in a 1983 episode of The Love Boat alongside her husband Parker Stevenson, and a slew of films in 1984, including Runaway with Tom Selleck and Blind Date.

Lead role: Alley landed her first major film role in 1982, playing Vulcan Starfleet officer Saavik in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan, which was the eighth highest-grossing film that year

Next: She was offered to return for the next two sequels, though she reportedly turned them down, claiming that Paramount offered her less for the sequels than she was paid for Wrath of Khan

Next: The actress continued to work regularly on both the small and big screens, guest starring in a 1983 episode of The Love Boat alongside her husband Parker Stevenson, and a slew of films in 1984 including Runaway with Tom Selleck and Blind date

She also got her first taste of a TV starring role with the 1983-1984 series Masquerade, for legendary TV writer Glen A. Larson, starring Greg Evigan and Rod Taylor, though it only lasted one season.

Alley next played noted feminist Gloria Steinem in the 1985 TV movie A Bunny’s Tale, which details Steinem’s undercover investigation of Playboy clubs.

1987 would end up being a breakout year for Alley, as she landed the coveted role of Rebecca Howe on the hit series Cheers, taking over from the departing Shelley Long.

Taking Over: 1987 would end up being a breakout year for Alley, as she landed the coveted role of Rebecca Howe on the hit series Cheers, taking over for the departing Shelley Long

She earned five Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe in Cheers and won her first Emmy in 1991.

She also starred in the 1987 hit movie Look Who’s Talking alongside John Travolta, the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year.

She next starred in the 1990 film Madhouse with John Larroquette and returned as Mollie for Look Who’s Talking Too that same year.

Emmy win: She earned five Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe on Cheers, winning her first Emmy in 1991

Talking: She also starred in the 1987 hit movie Look Who’s Talking alongside John Travolta which was the 5th highest grossing movie of the year

Madhouse: She starred in the 1990 film Madhouse with John Larroquette and returned as Mollie for Look Who’s Talking Too that same year

She returned again as Mollie for the 1993 sequel Look Who’s Talking Now, the same year Cheers ended its iconic 11-season run.

Alley co-starred with Steve Guttenberg and Full House stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson in the 1995 family rom-com It Takes Two and the 1995 John Carpenter thriller Village of the Damned.

The actress continued to work regularly on both the big and small screen in the late 90s, with roles in the miniseries The Last Don, films Deconstructing Harry and Drop Dead Gorgeous, while also starring in Veronica’s Closet, which ran for three seasons from 1997 until 2000. .

Steve and Kirstie: Alley co-starred with Steve Guttenberg and Full House stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson in the 1995 family rom-com It Takes Two