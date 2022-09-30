From smelling stress to sensing when you’re lying: Here’s how much your dog knows about you

Earlier this week, researchers in Northern Ireland revealed that dogs can smell stress from human sweat and breath.

In experiments, dogs of various breeds were able to distinguish body samples from stressed and relaxed people with 93.75 percent accuracy.

The study could have applications for the use of emotional support service dogs – and adds to an impressive body of scientific literature on how dogs can read people.

Dogs were domesticated around 30,000 years ago – and they have since developed a number of brilliant communication skills with humans.

Here is an overview of what dogs can do through their relationship with humans, from sense when you are lying to know when you want an apology.

SMELL WHEN WE ARE STRESSED

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast had four dogs – Treo, Fingal, Sod and Winnie – sniff samples of bodily fluids taken from stressed and relaxed people.

Sweat and breath samples were then collected from 36 people before and after they did a difficult maths task, taken at four-minute intervals.

Their blood pressure and heart rate were measured both before and after the task, and participants also self-reported their stress levels.

The dogs were then introduced to the stressed and relaxed samples of participants whose vital signs had increased and who reported stress from the calculation.

SWEAT CHANGES UNDER STRESS When stressed, the body secretes more of the hormone cortisol, which is detected in blood, sweat, saliva and urine. Made by our adrenal glands from cholesterol, cortisol performs essential functions in the human body, including regulating blood pressure, blood sugar levels and metabolism. When we are placed in stressful situations, cortisol works to ensure that the body directs energy to the brain, heart and muscles to deal with the situation. Stress sweat is also released from the apocrine glands instead of sweat glands, which produce a more milky sweat made up of fatty acids and proteins

They were asked to find the participant’s stressed sample while the same person’s relaxed sample was also in the scent lineup.

At this point, the researchers didn’t know if there was an odor difference that the pooches — who were all of different breeds and mixes — could detect.

To their surprise, the pups were able to correctly alert the researchers to each person’s stressed sample 93.75 percent of the time—much greater than chance.

This is thought to be because an acute psychological stress response results in physiological processes that change the odor profile of human breath and sweat.

KNOW WHEN YOU’RE LYING (AND IGNORE YOU)

A 2021 study in Austria found that dogs can sense when a person tells pigs – and ignore their suggestions.

Researchers at the University of Vienna conducted experiments on a series of purebred dogs involving food hidden by buckets.

According to the experts, the dogs could follow their own intuition when given misleading instructions from humans about where the food was.

This contrasted with similar experiments on children and primates, suggesting that dogs are more adept at ignoring liars.

Interestingly, terriers were the only breed in the study that behaved like human infants and monkeys tested in previous studies.

KNOW THEY’VE BEEN RUDE (AND APOLOGIES)

Every dog ​​owner will recognize the attitude their puppy makes when it has done something naughty – with its head bowed and its tail between its legs, looking up with its big eyes.

According to Professor Nathan Lents of John Jay College in New York, this is known as an ‘apology bow’ and is done deliberately to show that they are sorry.

Dogs inherited this type of behavior from wolves, who would punish an animal by avoiding them if they stepped out of line.

This kind of discipline hurts dogs – and wolves – because they hate being ignored and ‘crave harmonious integration’.

“The actions associated with the apology bow mimic the action shown when a wolf indicates submission to a more dominant, higher-ranking wolf,” Professor Lents wrote for Psychology today.

KNOW IF WE’VE MADE A MISTAKE

In a study last year, researchers in Germany showed how dogs behaved differently depending on whether a human experimenter’s actions were intentional or unintentional.

They compared dogs’ spontaneous responses to intentional and unintentional human behavior with pieces of food passing through a glass barrier.

Dogs waited significantly longer to approach a reward that the experimenter had intentionally withheld than a reward that had not been given due to human clumsiness or a physical obstacle.

DOGS CAN LEARN THE NAMES OF TOYS ‘FORWARD’ Dogs can ‘effortlessly’ learn the names of their toys, a 2021 study revealed – most likely if they’re a Border Collie. In a sample of 40 dogs, seven were able to learn the names of their toys – such as turtle, squirrel and Mickey Mouse – after three months of training. One of the dogs, a Border Collie, was able to recognize the names of 37 toys. Read more: Dogs can ‘effortlessly’ learn the names of their toys, study shows

The findings suggest that dogs can master a fundamental component of Theory of Mind – the ability to read the intentions of others – previously considered uniquely human.

UNDERSTAND WORDS

Most domestic dogs are trained to understand commands like ‘roll over’ and ‘sit’, but according to research published last year, the list may be more extensive than we thought.

Researchers in Canada surveyed 165 owners of a variety of dog breeds about the different words and phrases their pets understand.

On average, owners reported that their dog could respond to 89 expressions, with a particularly smart dog reportedly able to understand 215 in total.

Commands make up the majority of words that dogs have reportedly responded to, the authors found, including classics like ‘sit’, ‘roll over’ and ‘lie down’.

Almost all dogs were reported to respond to their own name, and most responded to commands such as ‘sit’, ‘come’, ‘down’, ‘stay’, ‘wait’, ‘no’, ‘OK’ and ‘leave it ‘ .

But formal training is likely to be required for dogs to learn to respond to as many words as the smartest dogs, the researchers admit.

SHARE OUR ANXIETY

A 2021 study suggested that stress and anxiety can be transmitted from owner to dog as a “contagion”.

The Swedish authors examined stress levels in two types of dogs – solitary hunting breeds and old dog breeds – and their owners.

In both dog types, the stronger the relationship between the human and the dog, the more stress was ‘synchronized’ between the two, they found.

The experts assessed stress in dogs and owners by analyzing hair cortisol concentrations.

Cortisol, an important stress hormone, is released into the bloodstream and absorbed by hair follicles in response to stress.

Another study found that dogs suffer from an ’emotional contagion’ – the transfer of stress from the owner to the dog, similar to the human version of empathy.

This makes them inclined to rescue their distressed owner, even if there is nothing in it for them, it found.

Experiments in Arizona found that a third of dogs rescued their distressed owners from a metal crate when they desperately cried for help.

But the dogs that did not rescue their owner were hampered by a lack of knowledge of how to do so.