From sailor to bookseller: Paris welcomes new cohort of ‘bouquinistes’

Issued on:

Rachid Bouanou has traded a life at sea for a job selling second-hand books on the banks of the River Seine in Paris. The former sailor is one of 18 new ‘bouquinistes’, booksellers who practice their trade from iconic green kiosks in the French capital, following a centuries-old tradition. He and others answered a call from Paris City Hall to find new recruits for a number of stalls that were empty after a few difficult years for the trade.

