From Milla to Vinicius Jr, the World Cup’s dancing football stars

Vinicius Jr., the Brazilian winger with twinkling toes, has hit back at criticism of his team’s post-goal celebratory dance routines, saying he and his teammates would “continue to express our joy”.

The 22-year-old, whose goal against South Korea opened the floodgates in Brazil’s round of 16 on Monday, spoke out after media commentators, including former Manchester United player Roy Keane, complained about the lavish celebrations. Brazilian coach Tite had joined in the dance.

“[Scoring] goals is the most important thing in football,” said the Real Madrid star. “[The dancing] shows – not only that we are happy – but the whole country is now happy for us at the World Cup.

The dancing was “disrespectful” to their opponents, said Keane, now an expert whose cultivated gruff is a hallmark of his media profile.

“They do it every time,” Keane told ITV. “I don’t mind the first kind of joke – whatever they do – but after that they still do it and then the manager gets involved. I’m not happy with it, I don’t like it at all.”

But Vinicius Jr disagreed: “Hopefully we still have many goals to celebrate, to keep dancing, to play well and to reach the final with this rhythm. Of course, people always like to complain when they see others happy. But Brazilian people are always very happy, so we will always try to influence others positively. Hopefully we can continue to express our joy. There are more people who support us than against us.”

Tite, who has announced his retirement after this World Cup campaign, supported his player but said he understood the point.

“There are always hateful people who will take it as disrespect. I told the players to hide me a little bit, I know about the visibility,” he said. “I didn’t want it to have any interpretation other than the joy of the goal, the result, the performance, but not a lack to respect for the opponent or [South Korea coach] Paulo Bento, for whom I have great respect.” Brazil won 4-1.

Brazil’s flamboyant style of football has always brought carnival to the pitch; the side of the samba nation is known for the showboating tricks and movies that make the team a joy to watch for millions around the world.

Former Watford striker Richarlison tends to celebrate his goals with a dove dance, joined by other players and team officials nearby.

But the World Cup has a long tradition of introducing fans to spectacular moves better suited to the dance floor. For many, the 1990 World Cup in Italy will always be remembered for the great Roger Milla, the 38-year-old Cameroonian star who set the world on fire in Italy in 1990 with his moves at the corner flag after scoring in the round of 16. against Columbia.

Roger Milla with one of the most iconic celebrations of all time, Italia ’90. pic.twitter.com/yCmRztMLIq — 90s Football (@90sfootball) December 7, 2022

That started the craze of elaborate goal celebrations. Brazil’s Bebeto celebrated not only his goals in 1994 – he scored three at the World Cup – but also the recent arrival of his newborn child, with the ‘baby rocking’ gesture.

Keane himself discovered that his own lavish goal celebration went viral on Twitter this week after scoring in the BBC vs ITV five-a-side five-a-side in Qatar. The pundit scored the winning goal before taking off his shirt and jumping over a rubbish bin.