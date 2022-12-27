From McRib to Choco Taco, Here Are 6 Foods We Missed In 2022

2022 marked a return to basic for many of America’s largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the dustbin of history.

McDonald’s punched us in the stomach when it announced the end of the McRib, the Choco Taco is being sent to the confectionery graveyard, and sandwiches we didn’t know existed were already being thrown away (no offense, Ch’King, but that looks like you did). , and not us.)

Restaurants and food manufacturers are constantly evaluating what sells and what doesn’t, so it’s no surprise these items are disappearing. But it doesn’t make his losses any easier for the fans.

This is what culinary creations left us in 2022.

Burger King’s Ch’King

Burger King’s version of a fried chicken sandwich, dubbed Ch’King, barely lasted a year. Launched in May 2021, the chain’s hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich was quietly removed from menus across the country just 15 months later. The reason: It was too difficult for employees to assemble, a big problem in a business where speed is key.

The Ch’King “was a great product that was difficult or challenging for the teams,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America, told CNN in September. The chain replaced it with a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwichthat offers “great flavor and consistency,” he said.

Chili’s Original Chicken Strips

Fans were outraged online after Chili’s removed the original recipe for its crispy chicken from menus in the fall. The unique, tempura-battered offerings had been a staple on the chain’s menu since the 1980s.

But don’t worry: Chili’s still offers Crispy Chicken Crispers that are similar to the original, but offer a crunchier, juicier bite. Chili’s explained in a statement to CNN that the “menu change is part of our simplification and growth initiatives to reduce complexity” for its employees.

chocolate tacos

The beloved ice cream in a taco cone it was discontinued in july after almost four decades for sale.

Klondike explained that the company has “experienced an unprecedented increase in demand across our entire portfolio” and had to make “very difficult decisions to ensure the availability of our entire portfolio across the country.”

However, not all hope is lost for his return. “We’ve listened to our fans and look forward to bringing this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks for years to come.” Klondike said a few weeks after the surprising announcement.

honest tea

After about 25 years on the shelves, Honest Tea’s parent company, Coca-Cola, announced that it would phase out the iced tea from their product line.

Coca-Cola acquired a 40% stake in Honest in 2008, and Coca-Cola fully acquired the brand in 2011. The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, and intends to focus on these brands as it bids farewell to Honest.

The move will “free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs,” a company executive said in a May statement.

Weeks after the Coca-Cola announcement, the founders of Honest Tea released another bottled iced tea drink called Eat the Change.

McDonald’s McRib

I hope you enjoyed the McRib while it lasted. McDonald’s teased in a statement about its new arrival in October that “this might be your last chance to try it” because the chain confirmed it won’t be selling nationally for a while after this promotion.

McDonald’s first added McRib to menus in Kansas City in 1981, Y youThe chain removed it from its menu four years later. But it has become a cult favorite among McDonald’s loyalists in recent years. It was previously sold regionally before expanding to all of its US restaurants in 2020.

Wendy’s Vanilla Ice Cream

Let’s be clear: Vanilla Frosty isn’t gone forever. But it disappeared this year so Wendy’s could switch up the flavors of the beloved frozen treat.

is currently selling a mint frosty instead, which replaced the strawberry flavor it sold over the summer. Wendy’s did not have an exact date for when vanilla would return, but did suggest that more Frosty flavors could be added to its menu in 2023.

–CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery company. All rights reserved.