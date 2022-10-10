From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her place right behind Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, a close proximity to power for the bloated congresswoman that didn’t go unnoticed when he unveiled the midterm election agenda of the House GOP in Pennsylvania.

Days later, she appeared on stage to warm up the crowd for Donald Trump when… the former president gathered voters in Michigan to vote for Republicans, including for control of Congress.

Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgian congresswoman who spent her first term in the House is stripped of institutional power by Democrats, celebrated by Republicans, and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is about to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout.

“No. 1, we should impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, we should impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the US Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the Attorney General.

She chided the media for being “wrong about me” from the start, saying that those who know better “take me very seriously.”

“I’m going to be a strong legislator and I’m going to be a very committed member of Congress,” she predicted. “I know how to work indoors, and I know how to work outdoors. And I look forward to doing that.”

These are the prospects for the Republican Party in the Trump era, the normalization of once fringe figures in the highest ranks of political power. It is a sign of the GOP’s right-wing drive that Greene’s association with extremists and nationalists, violent rhetoric and comments about Jewish people have found a home in an elected office. Her ascent brings the challenge to the fore for McCarthy, whose GOP ranks are filled with far-right political stars with the potential to play an outrageous role in shaping the policies, priorities and tone of the new Congress.

“I’ve long said there is a battle for the heart and soul of the Republican Party,” majority leader Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said at a briefing ahead of the midterm elections.

When the congresswoman says outlandish things — as she did at the Trump rally earlier this month, claiming, “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they’ve already started killing” — few Republican leaders dare a public or private rebuke of such incendiary language. In this case, she exaggerated two local incidents involving politics, one that tragically ended in a fatality.

Greene’s political currency goes beyond her massive social media following and her ability to bring in significant amounts of money from donors. Her closeness to Trump makes her a force that cannot be ignored by what is left of her regular GOP colleagues.

McCarthy’s allowance to Greene to sit front and center with the lead for the campaign’s rollout was not accidental, but design. Republican lawmakers in attendance celebrated her presence, calling it a sign of the GOP’s “big tent” welcoming all newcomers. But the arrival of Greene also marked a strong normalization of the most extreme elements in the Republican Party.

Longtime political strategist Rick Wilson, a former Republican who left the party in the Trump era, calls Greene’s kind of politics “government by trolling,” which marks a dangerous new era for the GOP and will make it difficult to govern. McCarthy is in line to become Speaker of the House if Republicans regain the majority.

“Whatever the trolling part of the Republican caucus does, you can never satisfy them,” said Wilson, now with the Lincoln Project.

With the last remnants of the anti-Trump wing of the House GOP leaving — Liz Cheney defeated by a primary opponent and Adam Kinzinger deciding to resign rather than seek reelection — “that’s it,” Wilson said.

Greene reached the national podium in the 2020 election, shooting forward even before she took office. An elected legislator from northwestern Georgia, she attended a key organizing meeting at the Trump White House as lawmakers made plans to object to the certification of Joe Biden’s January 6, 2021 election. When she arrived to be sworn in in Congress, wore a “Trump Won” facemask.

Democrats came across quickly and unequivocally to reprimand Greene, vote to strip her of congressional committee assignments for her incendiary rhetoric, including dealing in volatile conspiracy theories. greene got reprimand from her own party a few months later for comparing mandatory COVID-19 face masks to Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jewish people.

While some have tried to compare Greene to outspoken far-left lawmakers, it became apparent even to Republican leaders that Greene was in a category of its own.

At the time, McCarthy called her comments about the Holocaust “wrong” and “terrible.” Greene later apologized.

In many ways, Greene’s arrival in the House follows the arc of the right-wing evolution of the Republican Party from the Newt Gingrich Revolution that brought conservatives to power in the 1994 election, to the “tea party” Republicans who took over in 2010. majority of the House regained.

Jack Kingston, a former Republican congressman who stood up in those earlier eras, said McCarthy was smart in welcoming Greene last month to unfold the House GOP’s “Commitment to America.”

“He has to work with her and he knows it,” Kingston said.

“It’s very important to get Marjorie Taylor Greene on board,” he said. “If you don’t bring everyone in the tent, they will find their own place.”

In the interview, Greene said she is confident she will be reinstated on her congressional committees if Republicans win the majority, as she watches the House Oversight panel and talks to leadership about other opportunities in the new Congress.

Not only does Greene want to impeach Biden and cabinet officials, she’s also eager to conduct investigations, including into the origins of COVID-19.

Last month, Greene unveiled legislation that is another priority — her bill to ban certain gender reassignment procedures for minors — flanked by a dozen Republican lawmakers and leaders in the conservative movement. Many of them praised the congresswoman for her work.

“I want to thank Marjorie Taylor Greene – who will soon be regaining her full legislative powers, by the way,” said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Committee, who hugged her afterwards.

“If this is the kind of thing you’ll have the courage to do, I think that’s something everyone needs to understand,” Schlapp said.

McCarthy and Greene seem to have come to realize that they need each other. The declarer needs Greene to get into the GOP fold instead of throwing stones from the outside. She needs McCarthy’s blessing to regain committee duties so she can participate more fully in Congress and make her mark on legislation.

At the event in Pennsylvania, McCarthy brushed aside questions about his ability to rule if Republicans win the majority.

“Name me one person in the conference who is against this,” he said after their platform. “Is that a difference? Yes.”

