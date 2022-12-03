From drawing nudes to knitting socks, yet more ways to beat loneliness

From choirs for the tone deaf to communal dog walks, last week The Mail on Sunday suggested innovative and inspiring ways to beat loneliness.

Today we look at creative activities to enjoy such as drawing, origami and sewing.

In addition to providing the opportunity to connect with like-minded people, studies have shown that being creative offers several health benefits.

Embroidery, sewing and painting have all been shown to reduce anxiety and depression and increase feelings of pleasure and motivation.

From art therapy to live drawing, here are plenty of interesting ways to get crafty – and friendly – across the country.

Origami with a side dish of sushi

What is it?

Sussex Origami Folding Team (known as Soft) practice the oriental art of paper folding at Cafe An-An in Hove, Sussex. You can make all kinds of models, such as stars, spiders, floating ducks and seasonal decorations.

Tell me more

The group meets on a Saturday (usually the second of each month) at 11:00 AM. The organizer, designer Stephanie Moore, provides a stack of origami paper, colored on one side, and both novices and seasoned pros work together to create the paper designs. Experts are ready to instruct newcomers.

After an hour of origami, the group enjoys a lunch of sushi and noodles together.

Stephanie, 51, who is secretary of the British Origami Society, says: ‘The chatter isn’t just about origami, as much as I love it.

‘Through the group I have made friends that I would never have met otherwise. We’ve had people ranging from teens to octogenarians.

“You can learn on YouTube, but it’s so much more fun to be together.”

Sign me up!

Email Stephanie at stephb@lineone.net.

The lessons are free.

Stick your neck out and join the scarf club.

What is it?

Arts and Crafts Wednesbury is a Midlands group offering a range of activities from making Christmas wreaths to knitting scarves for local children. Meetings are on Monday and Thursday mornings in the South Staffordshire Community Hub.

Tell me more

The group is led by organizer Sarah Huburn, 43, who has seen a surge in new members over the past year.

She says, “People wanted to get out and meet others after feeling so isolated. There are a few dozen core members and others come and go from week to week.

‘People can just drop in for a chat and a cup of tea – the craft is an added bonus.’

Sarah, a mother of two, suffers from anxiety and says the crafting sessions have been healing. “The more I’ve been tinkering, the more relaxed I’ve become,” she says. “The group allows us to open up and talk about our issues.”

Members can work on quick crafts or long-term projects over several weeks. Materials are shared in the group.

Sign me up!

Search Arts and Crafts Wednesbury UK Group on Facebook or Google and select the first link. Sessions are free.

Draw your feelings with a therapist

What is it?

Art Therapy Group for Wellbeing in Portishead, Wales, combines painting, drawing and sketching with conversation to help participants understand and manage difficult emotions.

The group meets for two hours in the Portishead Folk Hall on Thursdays at 6.30pm.

Tell me more

Two therapists guide the participants, who are encouraged to draw any feelings they find difficult to express. Studies show that expressing thoughts and feelings on paper can relieve mental strain.

Interaction with fellow members is considered the most important element of the session, with organizers reporting that participants find sharing diverse experiences liberating. Everyone in the group is sworn to secrecy so that members can share their stories with total ease.

Sign me up!

Visit estuarycounselingand psychotherapy.com/groups. Each session costs £25, including all art materials.

The sewing group that is SEW-friendly

What is it?

Hand Stitch in Sudbury, Derbyshire, is a group for those looking to refine their hand stitching and sewing skills.

The group meets twice a month at The Old Village Store to experiment with recycled and vintage fabrics and create items from blankets to bags.

Tell me more

Christine Griffin, 66, who lives alone, joined the group four years ago. “I used to feel very lonely, I just had a fight with my best friend of almost ten years,” she says.

“The sewing group got me through the worst because I don’t have a partner to talk to.”

Founder Jackie Howard, 63, says, “When people have problems, we talk. In combination with sewing it works very healing.

“You can turn off the button and think about which button or color of thread to choose.

‘By sharing this passion we become friends for life.’

Sign me up!

Email Jackie at jackiehoward@w3z.co.uk. A two hour session costs £15 which includes all materials and homemade cake.

Find meaning in life drawing

What is it?

ATYN Life Drawing Club invites locals in Edinburgh and Glasgow to sketch nude models over a drink.

Classes are set to a custom playlist curated by the organizers and are open to requests, with some sessions even enjoying a live music act.

The group meets at Edinburgh’s Cabaret Voltaire on Tuesday evenings and Glasgow’s Sloans pub on Mondays.

Tell me more

The class offers the chance to sketch two models posing in separate rooms and switch after a 20 minute break, when the participants can refresh their drinks at the bar.

People should bring their own materials (although basic equipment such as drawing boards can be borrowed) and arrive early to chat with fellow art enthusiasts before the session begins.

Sign me up!

Visit atyn.co.uk or their Instagram account @atynudes. Lessons cost between £11 and £13 for a two hour session.