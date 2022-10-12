From Dracula to the Mummy, We Do We Still Love Universal Monsters?

Nearly a century after these figures first terrorized movie theaters, the diverse ghosts and beasts that make up the Universal Monsters library are as recognizable as ever to the general public. It’s a particularly impressive feat, given that characters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and others are firmly in the public domain, any movie studio can create new interpretations of these characters. There is no shortage of other stories about these monsters, but the versions performed by actors like Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff remain indispensable in the zeitgeist.





What is Universal’s copyright on its monsters?

The reasons for their enduring popularity are many and include some very practical factors why the Universal Monsters, especially other incarnations of these characters, remain so popular. For starters, Universal has a copyright claim on certain aspects of their versions of these monsters. In particular, they are the only ones who can make movies with a version of Frankenstein’s Monster that is green and has bolts on its neck, among other distinguishing features. If you’ve ever wondered why, say, the same character in the Hotel Transylvania movies had blue skin, there’s your answer.

Having a stranglehold on such key visual elements doesn’t mean Universal can stop them Frankenstein film in a rival studio in development. However, it does mean that this company has a lock on perhaps the most visually iconic version of this beast. Meanwhile, other Universal Monsters like The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoons Gil-Man is firmly owned by Universal. Having this kind of control over universally loved aspects of these characters or the monsters themselves provides a logical explanation for why the Universal Monsters continue to churn as pop culture mainstays. As long as people think of Frankenstein’s Monster with green skin and neck bolts, the Universal Monsters will continue to exist.

Having so many of these productions in its library has also caused Universal to constantly squeeze extra dollars out of this franchise. Rare is the home video format that isn’t greeted with a new reissue of all Universal Monsters movies. The studio is also constantly keeping these characters out in the open with recurring remakes such as the mummy or Van Helsing. These characters and their most famous interpretations never seem to be out of the spotlight for long, given how often Universal tries out modern interpretations of figures like The Invisible Man.

Universal’s monster stories resonate deeply with their audiences

These are the realistic answers to why the Universal Monsters have proved so steadfast in pop culture, and they provide context as to why this horror series has never left the public’s radar. But there are deeper reasons why people can’t get enough of this incarnation of these particular characters. Most notably, many of them operate on a deeper level than just nostalgia or quick fears. The classic Universal Monster movies, namely: James WhaleFrankenstein’s titles, exploited the allegorical possibilities of these monsters in a way that caused them to resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Whale Frankenstein’s Bride, for example, wouldn’t have had such a long shelf life if it hadn’t caught fire with the LGBTQIA+ community. Likewise, modern reflections of how eroticism crept in in moments of the 1931 Dracula have made that title a fascination for many viewers. Meanwhile, the road Orphans from the Black Lagoon offers a fascinating time capsule into what terrified moviegoers in the 1950s gave that particular Universal Monsters title longevity. The deeper layers of these traits and the interpretations that viewers give to them have been a critical part of why the Universal Monsters have endured.

It also helps that such deep themes offer moviegoers a lot more to chew on than other non-universal films about the same monsters. What does me, Frankenstein and are glowing hysterical heterosexual vibes that viewers provide? Has it long been forgotten? James McAvoy/Daniel Radcliffe movie Victor Frankenstein do you have even a shred of insight or pathos of Whale’s view of Frankenstein’s beast? The deeper themes of the Universal Monsters movies would have garnered fans under any circumstances. But when you compare Universal’s Frankenstein movies, for example, with so many other projects starring this character, it becomes woefully clear why Karloff’s interpretation still reigns supreme in pop culture.

Universal’s flexibility with its characters allows them to transcend the genre

It doesn’t hurt that Universal’s flexibility with these characters allowed them to exist across multiple genres, opening up even more options for the broad audience these monsters could appeal to. Maybe you’re not a fan of dark horror movies, which would understandably rule out movies like the original wolf human. But if you like comedies then other titles with Universal Monsters characters are like Abbott and Costello meet Frankenstein maybe more up your alley. Addressing so many different cinematic sensibilities has been a boon to the longevity of characters like Dracula and The Mummy.

Even the once completely idiosyncratic shared continuity between entries in the Universal Monsters movies explains why these movies remained so popular. While it is common today to see Marvel superheroes interbreeding in several films, this was much rarer in 20th century cinema. A rare case of this phenomenon that even occurred was at the Universal Monsters library, where Dracula’s and Frankenstein’s monster met and created unparalleled ghostly sights. By claiming itself as one of the earliest examples of interconnected cinematic storytelling, Universal Monsters lends historical significance and an additional reason why these characters stood out as uniquely unique to moviegoers.

Reproductions of actors also play a role in universal monster popularity

Of course, the lasting legacy of the Universal Monsters cannot be separated from the actors who brought the characters of this franchise to life. People like Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff will forever be known for their works as characters like Dracula and Frankenstein’s Monster respectively. However, the duo also has huge fan bases who love the actors for more than just their works as ghostly beasts on the big screen. People are always talking about other projects that they are forever woven into, like Plan 9 from space for Lugosi or the Chuck Jones Grinch especially for Karloff.

A rising tide lifts all boats and so do the reputations of Lugosi and Karloff. These two aren’t going anywhere as pop culture legends, nor are they the most famous films in their respective oeuvres. Being attached to artists like her (not to mention other actors like Lon Chaney Jr.) has greatly helped the Universal Monsters stay in the pop culture consciousness. You can even see this phenomenon at work with more modern features that use Universal Monsters characters. In particular, Brendan Fraser‘s enduring fanbase has the 1999 the mummy around on people’s radar while Elisabeth Mos undoubtedly contributed to attract many moviegoers for the 2020 update of The Invisible Man. Through these and other actors, you can see how the Universal Monsters gain much of their fame from being part of a larger pop culture tapestry, in addition to having many enduring qualities of their own.

Universal doesn’t have the monopoly on making interesting monster movies or even compelling movies about its most famous monsters (see: Francis Ford Coppola’s movie Bram Stoker’s Dracula). But they do have an advantage because they are associated with the most famous pop culture renditions of figures like Dracula or Frankenstein’s Monster. Some of that achievement stems from fundamental copyright law, but it also speaks in depth about how much these versions of these characters, and the actors who played them, have resonated with the wider public. Not every version of Frankenstein’s monster becomes so enduringly iconic, after all. Just ask me, Frankenstein.