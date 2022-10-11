From coast to coast, the NHL’s return ushers in a new season of thrilling unknowns

Connor McDavid talks about how he thinks he can score more goals. Heck, maybe he’ll rip 50 if he starts taking Leon Draisaitl’s advice and gets a little more selfish.

Jonathan Huberdeau steps, turns and dishes for the first time in a fresh red-orange sweater. The Flaming C on Huberdeau’s chest has been burning a degree hotter since Brad Treliving’s Hot GM Summer and the playmaker’s new eight-year pact with his adopted city.

Nathan MacKinnon tells you to turn it back, Morgan Rielly is eager to break through, and Sidney Crosby invents another dance under a champagne shower in the dressing room.

Then there’s Jack Hughes, an easygoing smile whose superstar seasons have yet to begin. He jokes and buzzes with excitement about the New Jersey Devils’ off-season additions.

They all gathered in Las Vegas, along with 50 other NHL personalities, in the September sun to promote their game, their team and their ambitions.

They know winter is coming. Yet they keep their heads high, fit and welcome the challenges.

A clean slate plus sharpened knives equals delicious anticipation.

The leaderboard’s loss column is essentially empty, a string of 31 glorious donuts (sorry, San Jose Sharks) indicating disappointment.

No one has been benched by John Tortorella, and his ankles have also been broken by Cale Makar.

Not a winger’s foot has been caught in the trajectory of a relentless Ryan Pulock clapper, no goalkeeper who has fallen victim to Auston Matthews’ pull-and-snap laser. Yet.

It’s opening night!

There is a banner to lift and records to snap (we’ll see you, Phil Kessel). There are ice cold $18 domestic beers to drink and checks to finish – in digitally enhanced dashboards.

Hope springs, locally and globally.

The offense is on the rise. Same attendance. The salary ceiling will follow shortly.

An international best-on-best calendar is being worked on. There is confidence that our first so-called “normal” season in three winters will be devoid of viral outbreaks, dismal Zoom press conferences and playoffs in July.

The NHL’s flagpole events will take over some of the most fun cities in North America. Fenway Park is taken over by the Winter Classic. All-Star weekend storms Fort Lauderdale Beach — and there could be alligators. Both the draw and award ceremony will converge in Nashville, so reserve your party bike now.

More female hockey minds occupy front office positions than ever before. Another crop of young talent shouts for days with dangles inside. And Mike Grier is about to oversee the first NHL campaign by a black general manager.

All this is well overdue, absolutely. And the ugly scabs of hockey will rightfully be plucked and exposed. It’s a game of mistakes, and not all imperfections should be brushed aside.

When the puck falls Tuesday night, a sense of what’s possible, of what greatness lies ahead, will soar through the air in New York City, then on to Los Angeles.

In Colorado, where the game is played faster than lightning, there is a legitimate confidence that the departure of Darcy Kuemper and Nazem Kadri will not mean the loss of Lord Stanley’s Mug.

In Calgary, we eagerly await to see if the climax of Treliving’s magic trick can match its brilliant set-up.

While in money-conscious Carolina, Brent Burns takes over as the newest offensive point man tasked with driving the attack that the attackers have had a hard time matching.

In Toronto and Edmonton, there’s more margin tinkering and another serious pitch that top-heavy rosters with superstars in their prime can triumph in a four-line, six-pair gauntlet.

Columbus and Ottawa have already proven that, yes, small markets can attract big fish – but how many wins can they gobble up?

Does Tampa Bay, the league’s co-leader in games played three years in a row, still have duty-free gas in his tank?

The Florida Panthers, your most recent regular season titans, will be injected with a dose of Matthew Tkachuk’s unique brand of mean as the Battle of Florida becomes its new Battle of Alberta.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been all-in since they were born, and a healthy Mark Stone and a full season of Jack Eichel just might be enough to make up for their roll of the dice.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin – at once timeless and prematurely gray – will once again set up shop in the flank and blast away at Wayne Gretzky’s tower of goal pucks, once deemed insurmountable.

Rich hockey-mad cities like Buffalo and Detroit have spotted a bend around the corner that should lure locals back to the barn, while the Rangers, Blues, and Predators have made clever adjustments to keep them on track.

Heck, even the crummy clubs dream big.

Chicago, Montreal, Philadelphia, Seattle and the state of Arizona eagerly race for the bottom and “Refuel hard for Bedard!” knowing that the marketing of the future is the best for selling success.

For us, however, the biggest selling point is the unknown: where does Patrick Kane end his contract year? Will the drama in Winnipeg cool or explode? Which breakout superstar or Cinderella squad don’t we see coming?

That’s why we watch the games.

So… is it 7:30 PM ET yet?